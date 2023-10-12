Ukraine to sell five major state enterprises in 2024 — PM Shmyhal

Implementing a sweeping privatization program, Ukraine’s State Property Fund (SPFU) has sold off UAH 4.5 billion ($123 million) worth of state assets in 2023, with plans to privatize five major state-owned companies next year, Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal said at the Kyiv International Economic Forum on Oct. 12.

“This is a major indicator even compared to peacetime,” Ukrinform news agency quotes Shmyhal.

“Despite the war, small privatization produces results. The government handed over 2,200 state enterprises to the SPFU during the war. This is a huge quantity.”

According to the PM, the authorities intend to leave up to 200 critically important enterprises in state ownership, having corporatized them and appointed supervisory boards.

"We continue large-scale privatization; five large-scale privatization objects remain [in state ownership]; I hope that we will do this soon, within the next year," Shmyhal adds.

As reported, at the end of May, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law that resumed large-scale privatization in Ukraine.

