Ukraine Sells Donated CryptoPunk NFT for $100K to Support War Effort

Eli Tan
·1 min read

Ukraine has sold CryptoPunk #5364, the highly-valued non-fungible token (NFT) it received as a donation in early March during its fundraising campaign in its war against Russia.

Alex Bornyakov, the country’s deputy minister of digital transformation, announced the sale in a Monday tweet.

The NFT was sold to an anonymous buyer for 90 ETH, worth roughly $100,000 at the time of writing. The Punk was estimated to be worth as much as $260,000 when it was first transferred to Ukraine’s Ethereum wallet in March before the price of ETH began to drop significantly.

In total, Ukraine has raised more than $135 million in crypto donations since making its wallet public in February, including $6.75 million in a single sale of a Ukrainian flag NFT.

CryptoPunk values have skyrocketed in recent days, fueled by news of Yuga Labs hiring a new brand lead for the collection.

Read more: CryptoPunk NFT Is Latest Donation to Ukraine’s $33M Campaign

