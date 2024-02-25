Ukraine to send first vessels with containers along Danube River in coming days – minister

It is planned to send first vessels with containers along the Danube River to Constance (Romania), and then up the river to Germany and Austria in the next few days.

Source: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of the Development of Hromadas, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, at the Ukraine.The Year 2024 forum

Details: Container shipments are planned to be launched along the Danube, and then from the Greater Odesa ports (Odesa, Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk ports) as well.

"We will switch to export-import using containers and container terminals which will start operating on the Black Sea again," Kubrakov reported.

He stated that shortly, certain other barriers would be lifted which would make it possible to export more cargo by the Ukrainian sea corridor, mainly grain and metallurgical production.

Background: Ukraine plans to use an additional route along the Danube River to increase the export to pre-war level since the Polish blockade of Ukrainian agricultural products blocks the ground border with the EU.

