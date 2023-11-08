Ukraine sends Hungary roadmap for solving national minority issue

Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euroatlantic Integration of Ukraine, has reported that Kyiv sent Budapest a detailed roadmap on how the dispute concerning the national minorities issue can be solved.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a commentary by Stefanishyna in the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We have handed [them] a detailed roadmap, which contained our vision on solving the issues addressed by the Hungarian government."

Details: Stefanishyna noted that it was important for Ukraine that the report by the European Commission did not contain "Hungarian trace", and that the report was unbiased.

"And I want to highlight that the European Commission in its report has confirmed Ukraine’s progress, confirmed that the rights of national minorities meet the Copenhagen criteria set for the EU member states," Deputy Prime Minister stated.

She added that Ukraine has called upon Hungary to reach an agreement and provide feedback concerning Ukraine’s propositions.

