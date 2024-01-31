Ukraine sentences 22 Russian military personnel in face-to-face trial, police reports

The National Police of Ukraine has brought charges against nearly 2,500 Russian soldiers, with 22 Russian military personnel being convicted for attacking humanitarian and evacuation convoys, sexual assault, and other war crimes.

Source: Maksym Tsutskiridze, First Deputy Head of the National Police, Head of the Main Investigative Department of the National Police of Ukraine, in an interview with Interfax Ukraine

Quote: "We acknowledge that the military aggressor is strong, and the majority of war criminals are either in the occupied territory of Ukraine or in Russia. Nevertheless, we continue to investigate crimes, and as of today, we already have 2,400 suspects."

Details: Tsutskiridze said that most cases involve the persecuted being brought to justice in absentia.

"At the same time, we also have served on-site notices of suspicions. A total of 22 Russian military personnel have been convicted," he added.

Tsutskiridze mentioned that among those in detention in Ukraine are well-known Russian occupiers Andrey Medvedev and Nikolai Kartashov, against whom legal proceedings are underway.

