Ukraine set to boost gas production by launching two wells

Ukraine is set to boost domestic gas production by launching two new wells, each capable of producing over 200,000 cubic meters daily.

The announcement comes from PJSC UkrGasVydobuvannya, a subsidiary of the Naftogaz Group, via a press release on Dec. 19.

According to the statement, UkrGasVydobuvannya activated two high-flow wells, both originating from the same deposit.

One of the wells, initially drilled in 1975, had been dormant for nearly 50 years due to technical challenges. To revive its productivity, UkrGasVydobuvannya carried out multiple hydraulic fracturing stages, resulting in an additional 100,000 cubic meters of natural gas.

The second well, designed for appraisal and exploitation, is expected to contribute over 100,000 cubic meters of gas.

Over the past 18 months, 15 new operational wells have been established at this particular deposit, with several more in the process of drilling and testing. This should increase the deposit's annual production to over 1 billion cubic meters this year, marking a significant milestone after over a decade.

