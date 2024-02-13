Ukraine shifts to strategic defense to wear Russia down — Syrskyi

The Ukrainian military has transitioned to defensive operations aiming to exhaust Russian forces that are attempting to push deeper into Ukraine, Commander-in-Chief of the AFU, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said in an interview with German broadcaster ZDF, published on Feb. 13.

Syrskyi described the situation on the battlefield as “complex,” noting that the Russian army carries out offensives along the entire frontline. He reported particularly intense fighting near Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, where Ukrainian positions have been under uninterrupted assaults for four months.

Currently, the Ukrainian army is focused on defense, maintaining fortified lines, and relying on technological advantages, including drones and electronic warfare equipment, Syrskyi added.

He also pointed out that, according to the latest data, Russian combat casualties are seven to eight times higher than Ukrainian ones.

At the same time, he emphasized that the paramount value is the lives of the soldiers and officers of the combat units, suggesting that it is sometimes better to abandon a position than to risk losing the entire personnel.

On Feb. 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Syrskyi as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, replacing Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

