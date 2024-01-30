Ukraine shoots down 15 of 35 Russian kamikaze drones in overnight attack on multiple Ukrainian regions

Ukraine managed to destroy 15 of the 35 attack drones Russia fired at eight different Ukrainian regions overnight on January 30, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces announced on Facebook.

The invaders attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136131 type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Russian drones were destroyed over the Ukrainian oblasts of Mykolaiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Kyiv.

The enemy directed part of its drone attack along the frontline territories, trying to hit fuel and energy infrastructure, as well as civilian and military facilities near the frontline and border with Russia.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces used aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, and mobile fire groups to repel the aerial attack.

The Russian aggressors also attacked Ukraine with several groups of attack drones on January 29. A series of explosions rang out in Zmiyiv, Kharkiv Oblast, while air defenses were also heard working in Kyiv Oblast.



Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine