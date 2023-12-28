Ukraine shoots down 7 of 8 attack drones launched by Russia overnight

Ukraine shot down 7 of 8 attack drones launched by Russia’s invading forces on the night of Dec. 28, Ukraine’s Air Forces reported on Telegram.

The kamikaze drones were launched from Russia’s Primorsk-Akhtarsk region.

The seven drones were destroyed by fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Air Force, and Armed Forces in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Residents of Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih reported hearing explosions during the night.

