Ukraine shoots down hundreds of Russian-deployed drones since New Year — Zelenskyy

Ukraine has neutralized 359 Iranian-made Shahed drones, employed by Russia in its ongoing assaults, since the onset of the year, stated President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram on Feb. 11.

Highlighting the effectiveness of Ukraine's air defense, Zelenskyy revealed that 40 Shahed drones were intercepted, with the majority being taken down by mobile fire units across various Ukrainian regions during the night of Feb. 10.

"We are working to enhance the efficiency of our mobile fire teams and to provide more regions of Ukraine with electronic warfare systems,” Zelenskyy said. “This is one of the key priorities of the year."

Read also:

This announcement follows a specific engagement where Ukrainian air defense forces eliminated 40 out of 45 Shahed-136/131 combat drones launched by Russia from Crimea’s Balaklava area and Chauda cape on the night of Feb. 11. Reports of explosions were noted near Dnipro, Kyiv, and Mykolaiv earlier that day.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine