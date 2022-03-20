Ukraine Shows Why Congress Members Shouldn’t Be Allowed to Own Stocks

Matt Lewis
·5 min read
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

If you want to get rich, get elected.

This truism is the worst kept secret in America. As NPR observed: “Young investors have a new strategy: watching financial disclosures of sitting members of Congress for stock tips.”

That racket was reported six months ago, and nothing has changed since. Members of Congress still enjoy unprecedented access to inside information, and whenever there’s a crisis, they are quick to cash in on it. The latest example involves Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

While Congress was debating “economic sanctions, military assistance, and billions of dollars in emergency spending, to deal with this crisis in Ukraine,” reports CNBC’s Ylan Q. Mui, “more than a dozen members reported trades—either their own or by their spouse or by their child—in sectors that were directly affected by the war in Ukraine.” CNBC estimates the total trading activity since Feb. 1 to be about $7.7 million.

Putin Killed Trump’s ‘America First’ Movement

“It looks like Congress saw this as a gold rush,” Fox News’ Jesse Watters observed last week. “They knew what sanctions could be coming down, and all they had [were] dollar signs in their eyes. Members from both sides of the political aisle poured money into the market...so as Ukraine burned to the ground, Congress got rich.”

Waters pointed out that Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat, bought energy stocks in late January that “shot through the roof” since their purchase. “Maybe she knew something we didn’t?” Watters concludes, “And unfortunately, she’s not alone.”

The day before Russian tanks crossed into Ukraine, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted: “War and rumors of war is incredibly profitable and convenient.”

She’s right. Greene later revealed that just two days before Russia’s invasion, she bought stock from a major defense contractor, an oil company, and an energy company.

In a statement to Business Insider, Greene said that her “investment advisor has full discretionary authority over our accounts.” I guess we’ll have to take her word on that.

This behavior is all too common. When it comes to profiteering, members of Congress never let a major crisis go to waste.

Consider some recent history.

On Sept. 16, 2008, Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke held a secret conclave with members of Congress. As Business Insider noted in 2011, “Congressmen privy to this information reacted—not by dropping everything and drawing up a plan to save the economy, but by dumping stock and avoiding the losses everyone else would take in the coming month. Others bought stocks in financial firms that would later be saved by the federal government.”

Many Americans learned about this from an episode of CBS’s 60 Minutes, which first aired in November of 2011.

“During the health care debate of 2009, members of Congress were trading health care stocks, including House Minority Leader John Boehner,” Steve Croft of 60 Minutes said. “Just days before the [public option] was finally killed off, Boehner bought health care stocks—all of which went up.” (As is the case with Marjorie Taylor Greene, Boehner’s spokesperson said the trades were made by Boehner’s financial advisor “who he only consults with about once a year.”)

The 60 Minutes report led to Congress passing the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act, which prohibits any members or employees of Congress from using “any nonpublic information derived from the individual's position…or gained from performance of the individual’s duties, for personal benefit.”

How well did the new legislation work? Fast forward to the COVID crisis, when GOP Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina—one of only three senators to vote against the STOCK Act—was also one of four members of Congress who made suspicious stock trades in 2020; the trades were made after receiving classified reports on COVID-19 but before the general public realized the severity of the pandemic.

According to CNBC, on February 13, 2020, Burr “unloaded stock shares worth $630,000 to $1.7 million, with 33 individual trades made on that single day. The shares he sold represented a significant portion of his financial portfolio.”

A week later, the stock market began plummeting.

The FBI seized Burr’s phone, and he stepped down from his committee chairmanship. However, the Trump Justice Department ultimately decided not to charge him or any of the senators.

We shouldn’t be surprised. It’s nearly impossible to prove that someone acted solely on insider information. And even if someone is found to have violated the law—and according to Business Insider’s Dave Levinthal, at least 57 members of Congress have (mind you, that’s just the ones we know about)—the penalties are puny.

Biden Can’t Let Putin Draw a Red Line Over Aid to Ukraine

The good news is that there is emerging bipartisan support for banning members of Congress (and their immediate families) from investing in the stock market. After opposing such efforts, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi—who profited handsomely from curious stock market opportunities—has now backtracked from her previous opposition to the idea.

In a perfect world, virtue and a sense of responsibility would prevent most lawmakers from using their office to feather their nests. Absent that, something has to be done to stop the appearance of impropriety, because it is contributing to a sense that the game is rigged.

As the wealth gap between lawmakers and regular Americans continues to widen, trust in government has continued to erode. I’m not suggesting there is a direct correlation, but anyone who cares about conserving American democracy should be concerned about these trends.

Major problems in government don’t often have easy solutions. That’s not the case here. The right thing to do is obvious.

It’s time to ban stock trading for members of Congress and their families.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • Dozens gather in Delray to call for more government action for Ukraine

    A Delray commissioner called for the U.S. to close the airspace over Ukraine.

  • Game, Set, Shad: Global nature of tennis adds gravitas to BNP Paribas Open

    With athletes from around the world, there is a layer of intrigue that naturally follows at the BNP Paribas Open.

  • Thousands of Mariupol residents forcibly taken to Russia, city council says

    The city council of Mariupol, Ukraine, said on Saturday that thousands of the city's residents had been forcibly taken into Russia, with the mayor likening their removal to actions performed by the Nazis during World War II, CNN reported.Mariupol, which sits in the southeastern region of Ukraine, has been the site of constant attacks by Russian forces, who city officials say killed several thousand residents in one day alone last week. The city...

  • Moldovan pigeons bring peace to Ukrainian refugees

    STORY: Victor is a well-known pigeon breeder in the town of Palanca, Moldova - just an hour's drive from Odessa.And now with a war raging at their doorstop, he and his wife not only raise these festooned birds - they also house refugees fleeing the violence over the border.Victor said his regal birds offer a chance for some serenity amid the madness."We give psychological and moral support to our Ukrainian neighbors who face war. We have refugees and because we have all these birds, some of them are the peace symbol, we have the satisfaction of making them forget all the burdens from home from where they ran away. We welcome them in our courtyard with our pigeons who make them forget the awful memories from their home country."One of his guests, Natalia, who fled from nearby of Odessa with her son, said her son could finally sleep properly after arriving at the guest house.“We stopped at Galina and Victor’s house, where it is quiet and we can sleep in peace. And the birds and animals are beautiful and make you forget about all worries and my son can finally sleep soundly."Odessa, normally an hour's drive from Palanca, is a picturesque Black Sea port that handles more than half of Ukraine's imports and exports, and is seen as a major strategic and symbolic target for Russian forces.More than 3.3 million refugees have already fled Ukraine through its western border since Russia invaded the country on February 24.VICTOR: "These are the pigeons I offer to our neighboring country as a symbol of peace. We hope that everything will be over, there will be peace everywhere and that we will never have such an experience like them."

  • Belarusian president says Putin is 'completely sane' and 'in better shape than ever'

    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is in better shape than ever" and called him "completely sane.""If you think that President Putin physically doesn't feel well or something like that, he is, as we say, very much alive," Lukashenko, considered a close ally to Putin, told Japanese television channel TBS in an interview, according to a video clip shared by Reuters."He will catch a...

  • BNP Paribas Open: Kotsyuk of Ukraine makes powerful statement on —and off — the court

    During a 15-minute interview at the BNP Paribas Open, Kostyuk calmly but resolutely described the different emotional states she's gone through: Sadness, rage, guilt.

  • Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Russia says it used hypersonic missiles as Zelenskyy calls for talks

    "Russia's costs will be so high that you will not be able to rise again for several generations," Zelenskyy said.

  • U.S. judge rules against Kentucky clerk who denied same-sex marriage licenses

    The ruling from U.S. District Judge David Bunning on Friday also denied a request for immunity from former Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis. The two couples in the lawsuit had sought to marry in the immediate aftermath of the landmark 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision Obergefell v. Hodges. In the Obergefell case, the highest court in the United States found that, under the due process and equal protection clauses of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, states must grant same-sex marriages and recognize those of other states.

  • The leading scorer in every NBA team’s history

    For some teams, the answer is an obvious one. Some others, though, are surprising.

  • Arizona Democrat tests positive for COVID-19

    Rep. Tom O'Halleran (D-Ariz.) announced on Saturday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case of the virus."Today, after arriving back in Arizona for a district work week, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and boosted, and am only experiencing mild symptoms. I am grateful for the medical advances in vaccines and masks that have protected me," he said in a statement posted to Twitter."I'll be masked up...

  • Kevin McCarthy Says Madison Cawthorn 'Wrong' To Call Ukraine's Leader A Thug

    The far-right freshman Republican called Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "thug."

  • Global calls for Zelensky to be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

    ‘The veneer of civilisation is paper-thin, we are its guardians and we can never rest’ a group of politicians write while seeking an extension for Nobel nominations

  • Coachella Valley History Museum to reveal renovated Japanese Memorial Garden on March 27

    The restoration of the 36-year-old Japanese Memorial Garden at the Coachella Valley History Museum began in December and took about eight weeks to complete.

  • Members of Congress discuss HUD's decision for $750M flood mitigation

    Congress members Al Green and Sylvia Garcia held a briefing to discuss the plan that will give federal flood mitigation money to Harris County.

  • NFL prospect David Ojabo hurt at Michigan's Pro Day workout

    NFL prospect David Ojabo was injured at Michigan’s Pro Day workout, wincing in pain after he went down to the turf. The NFL Network reported Friday that the defensive end was injured in a pass-rushing drill, went down clutching his left leg and had to be helped off the field. The NFL Network was the only media outlet with access to the workout.

  • Russia arrests military chief with invasion of Ukraine stalling

    Vladimir Putin is said to be frustrated at Russian casualties and slow pace of the invasion

  • Elk Grove actress stars in new movie premiering this weekend

    A Sacramento-area actress is starring in a new movie debuting this Saturday. Monique Sypkens stars in the new Lifetime movie called Sins in the Suburbs. "I can't even begin to describe how excited I am to be able to share my acting and storytelling with everyone at the same time around the country," Sypkens said.

  • Pentagon chief says Russia has 'struggled with logistics,' made 'missteps' in Ukraine invasion

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that Russia has made "missteps" and "struggled with logistics" in his assessment of the country's progress amid its invasion of Ukraine.During an interview with CNN's Don Lemon, Austin was asked about his assessment of Russian forces at the time."Oh, it's hard to tell, Don. I think, you know, they have not progressed as quickly as they would have liked to. I think they envisioned that they would move...

  • LSU women's basketball fans breathe sigh of relief after close win over Jackson State

    Here's what fans had to say after LSU pulls off close win over Jackson State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

  • Roundup: Attempted sex assault in TO parking structure, bank robbery arrest, more news

    Man turns self in after alleged assault in Janss Marketplace garage, bank robbery suspect arrested, more local news.