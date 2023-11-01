Ukraine’s shuttered largest oil refinery hit in four-hour Russian drone attack on Poltava Oblast

Ukraine’s largest oil products producer, the shuttered Kremenchuk oil refinery, was targeted in a Russian kamikaze drone attack on Poltava Oblast overnight, the newly appointed regional state administration head, Philip Pronin, reported on Telegram on Nov. 1.

Read also: Russian air raids targetted at Khmelnytskyi Oblast’s critical infrastructure facilities, says official

The enemy repeatedly attacked the region with drones throughout the night with the air raid alert lasting for more than four hours.

"A fire broke out, which was extinguished by emergency services. The situation is under control,"Pronin wrote, adding that the refinery is not currently operational.

No casualties have been reported. Information about the damage is being clarified.

Despite not being operational since March 2022, the Kremenchuk oil refinery has been targeted by the Russian invaders numerous times during the full-scale invasion.

Eighteen out of 20 Russian kamikaze drones and one Kh-59 cruise missile were intercepted by the Ukrainian Air Force early Nov. 1.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine