Ukraine signs Friendship and Cooperation Agreement with Albania

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama signed the Friendship and Cooperation Agreement between the two countries on 28 February.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy on Telegram amid a visit to Tirana

President Zelenskyy noted that this document will contribute to developing cooperation between the two countries and strengthen Ukraine's position in the Balkan region.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

During the meeting with Rama, Zelenskyy added that they discussed Ukraine's defence needs and the possibility of joint weapons production.

"From the first days of the full-scale invasion, Albania has supported Ukraine, our struggle for freedom and territorial integrity... We thank the government and the people of Albania; we will never forget the warm attitude of your society towards Ukrainians!" emphasised Zelenskyy.

The presidential office said that Ukraine and Albania will develop mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, economics, science and technology, culture, education, healthcare, media, tourism, and sports under the agreement.

Commercial contacts between state and private businesses and organisations of the two countries are also expected to be established. Additionally, the parties will collaborate in the areas of environmental protection, environmentally friendly technologies, and the rational use of natural resources.

Ukraine and Albania will facilitate the expansion of contacts between citizens, state and non-governmental organisations, trade unions, educational and cultural institutions, youth and sports organisations.

Furthermore, Ukraine and Albania will cooperate on issues related to combating organised crime, terrorism, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and smuggling of all kinds, including that of cultural and historical treasures.

Background:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the capital of Albania for the summit with Western Balkan states scheduled for Wednesday, 28 February.

On the eve of the summit, Edi Rama said the Western Balkans were ready to contribute to the fight against Russia amid European and Western delays and restrictions on aid.

