Ukraine signs security agreement with first country outside G7

On 23 February, in Lviv, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, have signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support.

Source: Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the Office of the President; European Pravda

Details: He stressed that Denmark is the first non-G7 country with which Ukraine has concluded such an agreement.

According to Ihor Zhovkva, the agreement defines specific amounts of support for Ukraine from Denmark.

Denmark's military support will be at least €1.8 billion in 2024. In addition, the Danish Fund for support of Ukraine has allocated €8.5 billion for current support of Ukraine in 2023-2028.

The agreement, according to Zhovkva, contains classic provisions on clear support for Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO, the Ukrainian path of reforms, cooperation in the defence industry, intelligence, cybersecurity, rebuilding Ukraine, as well as issues of sanctions and bringing Russia to justice.

The agreement also includes a powerful military bloc. Denmark, as co-chair of the Air Force Capability Coalition (AFCC) and a member of the Integrated Air and Missile Defence Coalition, "will support efforts to ensure the holistic capabilities of the F-16 through the AFCC, in particular by providing fighter jets, ammunition, simulators and training, as well as contributing to the long-term maintenance of fighter jets and the creation of appropriate conditions in Ukraine."

In addition, the agreement stipulates support for the development of the Ukrainian Navy, mine clearance efforts, and Denmark's provision of high-tech military assistance: drones, communications equipment, and radars.

Denmark will continue to support Ukraine for ten years of the term of this agreement, with the possibility of its extension by agreement of the parties.

The agreement also traditionally sets out a mechanism for consultations within 24 hours at the request of any of the parties in the event of an upcoming armed attack by Russia.

Background:

The day before, Mette Frederiksen announced that her country is entering into a bilateral agreement with Ukraine that guarantees security support to Kyiv over the next ten years.

This happened after similar agreements were concluded with France and Germany.

