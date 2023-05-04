Ukraine Situation Report: HIMARS Shown Being Stashed In 'Soviet Bunker'

Ukraine's "Capt. HIMARS" taunts the Russians.

Ukraine on Wednesday combined two of its most effective weapons - U.S.-donated M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS and its own top-notch information warfare operation - to taunt Russian troops.

In a high-octane video tweeted out by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, a masked soldier calling himself Capt. HIMARS mocks Russia’s repeated claims that it has destroyed many HIMARS.

A friendly reminder from Captain HIMARS...

To whom it may concern.



P.S. There hasn't been a single HIMARS system destroyed so far. Want to know why? pic.twitter.com/5hPz9Xu35d — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 3, 2023

As of January, the Russian MoD claimed it destroyed 27 HIMARS. That despite the fact as of today, only 18 of 38 promised by the U.S. had been delivered, the Pentagon told us. The remainder will be procured through Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funding and contracting. The Pentagon is not aware of any HIMARS that have been destroyed, a U.S. defense official told The War Zone Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, they have already destroyed 27 Himars. 🤡



But there is a small problem, only 20 Himars were delivered to Ukraine pic.twitter.com/FJqSP64zOZ — 🇺🇦Ukrainian Front (@front_ukrainian) January 3, 2023

The video opens with the soldier standing in front of a HIMARS launching its vaunted Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS) munitions from an undisclosed location. These munitions, which can reach up to about 50 miles, have proven a game-changer for Ukraine as it has been able to conduct deep strikes on Russian logistics and supply hubs far beyond the front lines.

"Capt. HIMARS" in front of an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launching munitions. (Ukraine MoD screencap)

Standing amid a cloud of rocket exhaust and flying debris, he delivers an ominous message in a computer-altered voice.

“Russian soldier! My name is Capt. HIMARS. I stand by my words. I don’t strike the barracks in sectors from where I get coordinates for armored vehicles and ammo depots.”

The video then cuts to the soldier standing inside what appears to a shelter with circular metal-ribbed support beams, as he waves a HIMARS launcher inside and continues his message.

"Capt. HIMARS" waiving the HIMARS into a Soviet-era bunker. (Ukraine MoD screencap)

“You’re constantly being lied to that there are barely any HIMARS left. Take a look at the conditions under which we store HIMARS. These are military facilities built during the Soviet Union period. They can even withstand nuclear strikes. Since the beginning of the war, not a single HIMARS system has been destroyed.”

The video then cuts to the soldier standing back outside as a HIMARS system prepares to fire.

“Russian soldier!” he says. “Keep sending me target coordinates so that death does not fall down from the skies on you.”

He then puts the walkie-talkie he is carrying up to his mouth.

“Fire!” he says.

The video then cuts to the HIMARS launching a GMLRS.

The video includes an email for Capt. HIMARS.

We reached out to him to see if he could tell us more about the bunkers and whether he has any concerns about operational security given that Russia would likely know where old Soviet bunkers are located.

We will update this story if he responds.

The Latest

A Russian attack on Kherson Wednesday killed 21 and wounded another 48, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on his Telegram channel.

"A railway station and a crossing, a house, a hardware store, a grocery supermarket, a gas station - do you know what unites these places? The bloody trail that Russia leaves with its shells, killing civilians in Kherson and Kherson region."

The world needs to see and know this.



A railway station and a crossing, a house, a hardware store, a grocery supermarket, a gas station - do you know what unites these places? The bloody trail that 🇷🇺 leaves with its shells, killing civilians in Kherson and Kherson region.



As… pic.twitter.com/oZqyxlLiBo — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 3, 2023

There were several Russian claims of drone strikes against their interests Wednesday, including on the Kremlin. Ukrainian officials pushed back on that assertion. You can read more about it in our story here.

Russians claim Ukraine attacked the Kremlin, an airfield in Bryansk, and suspects another oil facility attack in Crimea. Ukraine, meanwhile, denies the attack on the Kremlin.https://t.co/DdXqTK1c0Q — Howard Altman (@haltman) May 3, 2023

On the battlefield, Yevgeny Prighozin, the capo di tutti capi of the Wagner mercenary group, claimed in an audio posted on his Telegram channel that the long-expected Ukrainian offensive is already underway.

Prigozhin said that the "active phase" of the counteroffensive would begin in the coming days, Reuters reported.

"I believe the advance of the Ukrainian Army has already begun ... We are seeing the greatest possible activity both on the perimeter and within the front lines," Prigozhin said.

"I therefore believe that it has all already started. And I believe it will all enter an active phase in the very near future. It could be a matter of days."

The War Zone could not confirm Prigozhin's claims.

Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin says Ukraine's offensive is underway. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

To aid Ukraine's efforts to defeat Russia, the Pentagon on Wednesday officially announced its latest tranche of military aid to Ukraine on Wednesday, a package valued at up to $300 million that for the first time includes air-launched unguided Hydra 70mm (2.75-inch) rockets.

The other capabilities in this 37th Presidential Drawdown Authority Package include:

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 155mm Howitzers; 155mm artillery rounds; 120mm, 81mm, and 60mm mortar rounds; Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles; AT-4 and Carl Gustaf anti-armor weapon systems; Small arms and small arms ammunition; Demolition munitions for obstacle clearing; Trucks and trailers to transport heavy equipment; Testing and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair; Spare parts and other field equipment. https://twitter.com/SecDef/status/1653844120941613056

Speaking of U.S. weapons donations, it appears the M109A6 Paladin 155mm self-propelled howitzers are now in Ukraine, according to the Ukraine Weapons Tracker OSINT group. The Pentagon announced the first donation of 18 Paladins back in January as part of a Presidential Drawdown Authority tranche of aid.

#Ukraine: US-donated 🇺🇸 M109A6 Paladin 155mm self-propelled howitzers are already in Ukraine.



In total the US pledged to deliver 18 of these SPHs to the Ukrainian army. pic.twitter.com/ex2BtJywBx — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) May 3, 2023

The European Union (EU) on Wednesday moved ahead with plans to buy urgently needed artillery shells for Ukraine as well as ramping up the bloc's ability to produce munitions, Reuters reported.

EU nation ambassadors agreed on details of a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) effort to jointly buy ammunition for Ukraine after weeks of wrangling that had frustrated leaders in Kyiv.

Meanwhile, the European Commission, the EU's executive, launched a plan to use more than $553 million to help European arms firms boost capacity by upgrading equipment, opening production lines and training staff.

European Union is boosting production of ammo & missiles to help replenish depleting Ukrainian & EU stocks, the European Commission said Wed. Allocated a budget of $552 million, for the initiative called the Act in Support of Ammunition Production (ASAP) https://t.co/Y9XNrfEKQK — Glasnost Gone (@GlasnostGone) May 3, 2023

But Ukraine isn't getting everything it asks for. Finnish President Sauli Niinisto told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that his country won't give Ukraine any of its 62 F/A-18C/D multirole fighter jets. Zelensky was in Finland on an unannounced visit with Nordic leaders.

"We have Hornet fighters, which are quite old" and should be replaced by new planes, Niinisto said during a joint press conference, according to the Interfax news agency.

"Because we need strong protection," Niinisto said.

Finland must first receive the F-35 fighters it has already ordered before it can decommission its current aircraft fleet, Niinisto said. "We could not give up the Hornets before we get the new ones, and unfortunately the Hornets at that time practically finished," he said.

Hornets could potentially be sourced from other countries though, as we discussed in-depth recently.

Finland's president said he can't provide Ukraine with F-18s because his country needs them. (Finnish MoD photo)

Still, Zelensky said he is convinced Western allies will provide more modern combat aircraft after the looming offensive is shown to be a success.

"Why am I sure we will get aircraft?" Zelensky said during the press conference. "Because soon we will have offensive actions. And after them, I am sure we will be given aircraft."

Zelensky also said that Ukraine expects clear signals from NATO in support Ukraine's membership in the Alliance.

"We will not be in NATO as long as the war continues. We are clearly aware of this. But we would like our partners to make powerful steps towards us, in addition to the 'open doors', that would motivate Ukrainian society. We would like support today."

An important manifestation of NATO's political support for Ukraine, he added, should be the provision of effective security guarantees on the path to membership in the Alliance.

"On this path, while we have a war going on, we need security guarantees today, while we are not yet in NATO," Zelensky said. "But in any case, our goal is to achieve full membership in the Alliance."

The joint press conference between President of Finland Sauli Niinistö and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyhttps://t.co/7X0YNM0vYz — Atte Pekkola 🇪🇺💙💛 (@AMPekkola) May 3, 2023

Zelensky apparently traveled to Finland via a U.S. Air Force C-40B transport, according to OSINT trackers. We reached out to the Air Force for more details and will update this story with any information provided. You can read more about these aircraft, a 737 variant, in our story here.

Zelensky arrived in Helsinky on the USAF C-40B SAM845. pic.twitter.com/SLNOIgCjf1 — Manu Gómez (@GDarkconrad) May 3, 2023

The brutality of war is vividly captured in this video produced by Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade as it attacks Russian troops.

This intense video was shared by the 3rd separate assault brigade, showing an assault on the Russian invaders positions.



Another long video but worth the watch. It shows the bravery of the defenders who fight for their freedom and the realities of war. Only death awaits the… pic.twitter.com/9bXUkqD856 — International Observers Ukraine (@INTobservers) May 3, 2023

Ukraine's Air Force claims that the German-donated German-made IRIS-T air defense system has destroyed more than 60 targets since October. Germany earlier this week announced that it has delivered a second IRIS-T system to Ukraine as part of its ongoing aid to Kyiv.

German-supplied IRIS-T air defense division has destroyed more than 60 air targets since October 2022.



Video by @KpsZSU pic.twitter.com/5ZybBgBbRR — MilitaryAviationInUa (@Ukraine_AF) May 3, 2023

The battle for Bahkmut has imposed tremendous costs on both sides in terms of personnel and equipment. Several Ukrainian armored vehicles, including a T-64BV tank, are seen destroyed in this video below.

#Ukraine: Ukrainian equipment destroyed and taken out of action by Russian ATGMs and artillery on the road to Ivanivske and in Bakhmut, #Donetsk Oblast - a YPR-765 APC, T-64BV tank, ATF Dingo and a BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle. pic.twitter.com/d1mUaePbra — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) May 3, 2023

And finally, the Kyiv Post had some fun with today's incident at the Kremlin, playing off a postage stamp Ukraine released depicting the infamous invective uttered by Ukrainian Border Guards responding to a demand from the crew of the Moskva to surrender on Snake Island with the defiant retort "Russian warship, go fuck yourself!"

📮Ukrainian postal service #Ukrposhta announced the launch of a new stamp after the night attack on the #Kremlin. pic.twitter.com/MDJGVNDGuV — KyivPost (@KyivPost) May 3, 2023

