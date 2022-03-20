Ukraine soldier pulled alive from rubble after deadly strike on military barracks

The soldier's face is caked in dust which leaves only his blue eyes just about visible. But he is alive in the ruined aftermath of a Russian military strike on a barracks at Mykolaiv which left dozens dead in the southern Ukrainian town.

