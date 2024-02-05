Ukraine to spend millions to renovate port infrastructure after 30+ Russian attacks in 6 months

Consequences of one of the Russian attacks on the Odesa Oblast

Russia has attacked Ukrainian port infrastructure more than 30 times in the last six months, and have damaged or destroyed more than 600 pieces of property of the State Enterprise Administration of Sea Ports of Ukraine (ASPU) since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the company announced on Facebook on Feb. 2.

Read also: Another Russian drone attack on Ukraine: one civilian killed in Odesa Oblast

109 facilities and six civilian buildings have been damaged or completely destroyed. These include elevators, grain storage warehouses, oil and petroleum product storages, pipelines, administrative and other buildings, transport, and cargo, especially grain.

This was announced during the Ukraine Recovery Forum in Istanbul by Oleksii Panasiuk, Head of the International Relations Department of the ASPU.

“According to preliminary estimates, the restoration and reconstruction of the Izmail port terminal will cost $1.6 million USD, and the reconstruction of Odesa passenger terminal - $18 million,” said Panasiuk.

“To ensure the stable operation of Odesa port, it is necessary to conduct capital repair works of more than 2,000 meters of overpass that was damaged during a missile attack, with a preliminary cost of $35 million.”

Read also: Five injured in January 17 drone strike on Odesa

In parallel with the restoration works, the ASPU plans to perform operational dredging of water areas, repair roads and railway tracks, provide technical support for pilots, update vessel movement monitoring systems, and digitalize processes in the Danube ports.

A joint Ukrainian-Turkish Reconstruction Task Force was established at the Ukraine Recovery Forum in Istanbul, focusing on implementing projects in road infrastructure, water transport, and aviation.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced financial assistance of €50 million EUR ($54 million USD) to Ukraine for the repair of port infrastructure on Nov. 25.

Russia systematically targets the port and logistic infrastructure in southern Ukraine to undermine the country's export potential.



We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine