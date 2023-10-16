Ukraine’s spy chief persuades 19 Russians to surrender in radio negotiations — group commander says

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate or HUR, got 19 Russian soldiers to surrender by talking to them over the radio, Oleksandr Lutyi, the commander of a special forces group equipped with anti-aircraft missile systems, has claimed in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

Intelligence special forces often find themselves on missions where they must confront enemy forces with a significant numerical advantage, said Lutyi, adding that Budanov himself actively participates in some of these operations.

“In the course of one particular mission, an enemy assault group attempted to disengage from the battle without returning fire, as they realized they could no longer resist. It was during this critical moment that Kyrylo Oleksiyovych (Budanov) was present with us.”

“Through a direct radio conversation, using only his words, he managed to persuade 19 Russians to surrender. It’s a testament to his remarkable strength of character,” Lutyi said.

Lutyi also noted that the morale of the entire group received a significant boost upon hearing Budanov’s voice.

“Most of us were unaware that the HUR chief was in our sector at the time,” Lutyi added.

