Marianna Budanova, the wife of the head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate or HUR, Kyrylo Budanov, was poisoned with heavy metals and is currently hospitalized, NV’s sources in Defense Intelligence confirmed on Nov. 28.

Earlier, she was diagnosed with heavy metal poisoning. According to the source, the poisoning was noticed in a timely manner, so serious consequences were avoided.

The NV source said that Marianna's condition is normal. After treatment, she will be monitored by doctors and will undergo regular check-ups.

Moreover, according to the doctors, if Marianna had sought medical attention at least a week later, the consequences would have been much worse.

Marianna still needs medical supervision, but her life is not in danger, HUR sources told NV. Budanov's wife is being treated in Ukraine.

According to one line inquiry, the woman could have been poisoned through food.

The investigation into the poisoning of Budanov's wife is ongoing. At the same time, the military intelligence was unable to provide any details.

