Ukraine starts bilateral talks on security guarantees with France

On Thursday, the Ukrainian delegation began the first round of talks with France on concluding a bilateral agreement on the so-called security guarantees envisaged by the G7 declaration in support of Ukraine.

Source: President’s Office, as European Pravda reports

Details: The Ukrainian negotiation team was headed by Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, and also included Roman Mashovets, another deputy head of the President’s Office, and Oleksandr Pavliuk, First Deputy Defence Minister.

"The parties agreed on a plan for further bilateral negotiations and a procedure for coordination of security guarantees issues for the near future," the statement said.

France has become the fifth Group of Seven country after the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Japan, with which Ukraine has started bilateral talks.

In addition, in October, Kyiv reached an agreement with Sweden and Norway to start negotiations on bilateral security commitments.

Background:

At the NATO Summit in Vilnius, the Group of Seven countries agreed on a framework document on security guarantees for Ukraine. The leaders did not agree on the specific issues of the security guarantees, but on their framework, and specific bilateral agreements will be signed later.

At this time, about 30 countries have joined the G7 declaration on long-term security assurances for Ukraine.

