Ukraine starts consultations concerning security guarantees with EU

Ukraine has started consultations with the European Union concerning collective security guarantees, such as the development of the declaration of the Group of Seven about the support for Ukraine that was signed on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the office of the President of Ukraine

Details: The first round of consultations was initiated by Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, who talked to Charles Friz, Secretary General of the European Service of Foreign Action for Peace, Security and Defence.

During the consultations the two sides exchanged their views on the approach to future security guarantees of the EU, with a focus on the security and defence sector.

Ihor Zhovkva stated that future Ukraine’s EU membership will itself be a powerful security guarantee for Ukraine and the European community in general.

He noted a considerable contribution of the EU into strengthening the security and defence capacity of Ukraine, mainly by supporting it through the European Peace Fund (EPF) and the EU training mission.

It was also reported that Zhovkva, on behalf of the President, handed the III degree "For Merit" order over to Charles Friz for his significant contribution into strengthening and supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Background: In November such consultations started with Germany and Italy, and before that with the Netherlands and France.

As it is known, Member states of the Group of Seven at the NATO summit in Vilnius have agreed on a framework document concerning security guarantees for Ukraine. The leaders agreed not on concrete parameters of the security guarantees but rather on their framework, while concrete bilateral agreements will be signed later.

In total, 30 countries have joined the declaration.

