Ukraine starts negotiations with partners on supporting refugees' release

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
1
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian government has initiated negotiations with partners regarding assistance to refugees returning to Ukraine.

Source: Interfax Ukraine, citing Taras Kachka, Deputy Minister of Economy and Trade Representative of Ukraine, at a panel discussion at the Ukrainian House in Davos.

Quote: "I think it's actually good that our partners are helping Ukrainians integrate into the societies where they live. But at the same time, they are not pretending that they don't want them to return to Ukraine. And we see the strive to have a certain common policy in this area," said Kachka.

Kachka said that the Ukrainian government and the German government could provide assistance in the return of Ukrainian refugees from Germany.

In particular, Ukraine can offer support regarding infrastructure, housing, and job opportunities, while Germany can redirect part of the social assistance to Ukrainian refugees to support their return to Ukraine.

"Negotiations with partners on this issue have just begun, it will not happen this year or the next, but it will happen later," noted Kachka.

He acknowledged that it would be a matter of competition, as unlike Poland's accession to the EU, EU member states are now interested in attracting Ukrainian labour, as they do not create migration problems.

"Certainly, here we come back to the issue of an attractive economic policy, attracting investments," added Kachka.

He expressed hope that Ukraine will be able to develop such a joint policy with EU countries to facilitate the return of Ukrainians home.

Background:

  • The UN estimates that there are approximately 6 million Ukrainian refugees abroad. The Ministry of Economy expects the return of around 1.5 million of them this year. However, some experts consider this estimate overly optimistic.

