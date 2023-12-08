Ukraine still hopes for extradition of Russian militant who was released in Finland

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine will continue demanding the extradition of Russian militant Yan Petrovsky who was released by a court in Finland earlier, going against Kyiv’s request.

Source: Andrii Hulkevych, Deputy Head of International Legal Aid Department of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine; European Pravda with reference to the statement of the Prosecutor’s Office

Details: Hulkevych stated that Ukraine continues to demand the arrest and extradition of Petrovsky to Ukraine where he is under suspicion.

Quote: "The obligation of prosecuting such individuals is provided for mainly in the 2005 European Council Convention about Preventing Terrorism which is also valid in the Finnish Republic."

A representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office revealed that during 2023, Ukraine had sent 125 extradition requests, 20 out of which were satisfied and 15 denied. The most frequent reason for refusal was active combat action in the territory of Ukraine.

"Some international partners think that our country will not be able to facilitate proper detention conditions for suspects and the accused in accordance with international law," Hulkevych says, as quoted by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

He added that the Prosecutor’s Office continues to cooperate with competent bodies in Finland in the case of Petrovsky.

Background: On 8 December, the Supreme Court decided that Petrovsky could not be extradited due to the conditions in Ukrainian prisons. After being released from custody, Petrovsky was detained by Finnish border guards who will likely expel him from the country.

According to the Ukrainian investigation, in 2014 Petrovsky together with the terrorists of the Luhansk People’s Republic [LPR is a self-proclaimed and non-recognized Russia-controlled quasi-state formation – ed.] fought against Ukraine in the so-called Sabotage and Assault Reconnaissance Group Rusich. He was added to the sanctions list by the EU and the US for the actions which threatened the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

In July, Petrovsky managed to enter Finland thanks to his new name and the fact that his wife had been offered a place at a university there.

