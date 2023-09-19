Ukraine stores sufficient gas reserves for upcoming heating season, says minister

Ukraine has successfully stored enough gas for the upcoming heating season ahead of schedule, Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko announced on Sept. 19.

“Ukraine's total volume of natural gas in underground storage facilities reached 14.7 billion cubic meters as of today,” Halushchenko said.

Read also: UK intel says Russia might again target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure this winter

"Today, the entire power and gas sector is actively preparing for the new heating season, which will take place under the conditions of Russian attacks. Accumulating gas in our storage facilities ahead of schedule is an important contribution to ensuring the country's energy security."

The USAID Energy Security Project has also published a report on stress tests initiated by the Energy Ministry to ascertain the status of Ukraine’s gas storage infrastructure.

Read also: Ukraine and Germany to build wind power plant near decommissioned Chornobyl nuclear power plant

According to USAID, Ukraine's gas transmission system and underground gas storage facilities are prepared to operate successfully under wartime conditions and in the event of a disruption to gas transit.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine