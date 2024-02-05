Ukraine’s strategy to produce over 1 million drones in 2024

Ukraine is set to manufacture over one million drones in 2024 through the Drone Army initiative, Digital Ministry reported in a comment to LIGA.net on Feb. 5.

The Digital Ministry predicts drone market growth and emphasizes the necessity for more funding. It deems President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s 2024 goal to manufacture one million drones as realistic.

“The goal for next year is to increase the number of UAVs on the front,” the department noted.

Among these drones may be FPV drones designed to eliminate Russian armored vehicles and artillery at night. The Digital Ministry emphasizes the importance of enhancing the range and resilience of drones against electronic warfare.

In September 2023, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov stated that Ukrainian drone production surged over 100 times compared to the previous year. Around 200 companies are engaged in drone production in Ukraine, Fedorov reported on Nov. 21.

Ukraine manufactures the majority of drones deployed on the front lines, ranging from the smallest FPV drones to long-range analogs like Shaheds, Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshyn said in December.

The Drone Army project is a comprehensive program encompassing systematic drone procurement for the Ukrainian military, along with repair, rapid replacement, and operator training courses.

The project is executed with the involvement of the General Staff, the State Special Communications Service, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and the fundraising platform UNITED24.

