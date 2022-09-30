Ukraine submits 'accelerated' application to NATO
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Friday that Ukraine had made an 'accelerated' application to join NATO
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Friday that Ukraine had made an 'accelerated' application to join NATO
Ukraine’s president says his country is submitting an accelerated application to join the Nato military alliance.Volodymyr Zelensky said: “We are taking our decisive step by signing Ukraine‘s application for accelerated accession to Nato.”Ukraine was already de facto part of the alliance, he said in a video address outdoors.Office Of The President of Ukraine
EUROPEAN PRAVDA, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 17:01 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine has applied for NATO membership under an accelerated procedure. Source: President Zelenskyy, on social media Quote: "De facto, we have already worked our way to NATO.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree annexing four territories in eastern Ukraine. He said the annexation is permanent, despite Western opposition.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says his country will file an expedited application to join NATO after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties to annex parts of eastern Ukraine. In a statement, Zelensky called Ukraine and NATO “de facto” allies and said his country would seek formal membership in the alliance. “De facto, we have already…
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions. The U.S. decried his actions & levied broad new sanctions.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The rouble weakened on Friday, giving up huge gains that had seen it soar to an eight-year high against the euro, as investors slashed foreign currency holdings and President Vladimir Putin signed treaties annexing four Ukrainian regions. Western governments and Kyiv say the move breaches international law. By 1355 GMT, the rouble had lost 1.6% to trade at 56.48 versus the euro, swinging back from its strongest mark since early October 2014 of 50.7250.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed treaties to annex parts of Ukraine into Russia, defying Western powers and marking a sharp escalation of the seven-month conflict with its neighbor. (Sept. 30)
At a press conference on Friday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian regions “illegal and illegitimate,” and said the alliance would not recognize the territories as a part of Russia. “These lands are Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said.
The Biden administration on Friday announced a new round of sanctions in response to Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian territories, targeting government and military officials and their family members. The departments of Treasury, Commerce and State each announced separate sanctions intended to target decisionmakers in Moscow, allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin and entities that…
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a new warning to Russia of a "very harsh" response by Ukraine if Moscow annexes four Ukrainian regions following what Kyiv and the West say were sham referendums held by Russia at gunpoint. A statement issued by Zelenskiy's office after a telephone call with Italy's prime minister did not refer to a ceremony on Friday in which President Vladimir Putin will sign documents proclaiming Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions.
Russian soldiers calling home from the frontlines in Ukraine complained about being misled and how poor the war was going, audio recordings show.
The $35 million in Ukraine nonproliferation aid comes amid Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons and shelling near the Zaporizhzhia power plant.
EUROPEAN PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 29 SEPTEMBER, 2022, 20:43 Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova has said that the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on the non-use of American weapons for strikes on Russian territory applies only to HIMARS rocket artillery systems, and not to all types of weapons supplied by the U.
As Ukraine steps up counteroffensives to take back occupied territory, other countries in Russia’s backyard are experiencing conflicts of their own.
NATO accused Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday of provoking "the most serious escalation" of the war in Ukraine since it began, but said he would not succeed in deterring the alliance from supporting Kyiv. "We have the combination of the mobilisation in Russia, combined with the reckless, dangerous nuclear rhetoric, and then today's illegal annexation, or attempt to annex parts of Ukraine," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States will act at the U.N. Security Council on Friday to hold Russia accountable for holding what he called "sham" referendums in parts of Ukraine and proclaiming them Russian territory. Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier on Friday proclaimed Russian rule over four regions that make up 15% of Ukraine's territory - the biggest annexation in Europe since World War Two. The move has been firmly rejected by Western countries and even many of Russia's close allies.
STORY: Servicemen prepared to repel possible threats from Belarus and to deter offensive actions from the state border.The joint drills included servicemen driving military armoured vehicles and taking positions with weapons in the forest.The drills took place the same day Russian President Vladimir Putin proclaimed Russia's annexation of a swathe of Ukraine in a pomp-filled Kremlin ceremony, promising Moscow would triumph in its "special military operation" against Kyiv even as some of his troops faced potential defeat.Russia moved to annex these regions after holding what it called referendums – votes that were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive.Putin's proclamation of Russian rule over 15% of Ukraine - the biggest annexation in Europe since World War Two - has been firmly rejected by Western countries and even many of Russia's close allies.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking in Kyiv after Putin, said he was ready for peace talks if and when Russia got a new president and announced that Ukraine was formally applying for fast-track membership of the NATO military alliance.
Russia's president has taken a series of aggressive steps in hopes of salvaging his floundering invasion. Are they signs of his determination, or his desperation?