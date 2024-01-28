Ukraine successfully rallying global support, new UK pact benchmark for partnership, says Zelenskyy

Ukraine managed to maintain international attention in the "battle for its independence" in January, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his evening video address published on Telegram on Jan. 27.

The security agreement signed in January with the United Kingdom is a "basic benchmark" to be followed in working with other countries. Ukraine is also holding talks with other partners, the head of state said.

"Despite various challenges and many difficulties, Ukraine has managed to maintain international attention to our battle for independence," said Zelenskyy.

“We managed to become even more resilient, which is the main argument in international communication. That is what we are capable of... And negotiations on new security agreements are ongoing, and not only with states in Europe on bilateral documents to implement the Group of Seven Security Declaration. I am sure that soon there will be new results on security guarantees for Ukraine.”

The president added that Ukraine and Poland have "reset relations" this month.

"We have a good understanding of one another, we have clear guidelines – what is important for our societies, for our security interests," Zelenskyy said.

“Poland has joined the Group of Seven Security Declaration, with a total of 32 countries are already working with us in this direction.”

An online meeting in the Ramstein format was held on Jan. 23 and was attended by more than 50 allies. The Ukrainian delegation included, among others, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and Chief of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov.

Following the meeting, the Defense Ministry reported that the partners pledged to help Ukraine with long-range weapons. The ministry also hinted at good news regarding drones, shells, air defense systems, and missiles.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine