Ukraine successfully returns nearly 400 children kidnapped by Russia

On September 13, three Ukrainian children from the Russian Federation and the occupied territories were returned home

Ukraine has successfully returned 386 children kidnapped by Russia, the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, said in a statement to Ukrinform on Sept. 14.

“Since the establishment of a dedicated coordination team led by Andriy Yermak, responsible for the return of Ukrainian children, 386 children have been returned from the territory of the Russian Federation,” Lubinets said.

This number does not include children who have been returned from temporarily occupied territories, Lubinets said.

“We have decided to differentiate these figures because it is one thing to return a child from the territory of the Russian Federation after deportation, and another when we are returning children who were forcibly displaced within the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine,” he explained.

Deportation of Ukrainian children — what is known

The International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant on March 17 for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova for war crimes in connection with the deportation of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted a resolution on April 27 recognizing the forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia as genocide.

According to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, the Russians have taken almost 20,000 children from the territories of Ukraine they occupy, and approximately 6,000 are being held in re-education camps.

The number of Ukrainian children illegally deported to Russia may have reached as many as 300,000, said the European Parliament. MEPs believe that the Russians started abducting Ukrainian children in 2014, ever since the occupation of Crimea and parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

