Ukraine suffers destruction on the ground as Russia attacks

On Thursday, Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine that hit cities, civilian homes and military bases with airstrikes or shelling. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, “Peace on our continent has been shattered.”

JENS STOLTENBERG: Russia has attacked Ukraine. This is a brutal act of war. Our thoughts are with the brave people of Ukraine.

Sadly, what we have warned against for months has come to pass, despite all calls on Russia to change course and tireless efforts to seek a diplomatic solution. Peace on our continent has been shattered. We now have war in Europe on a scale and of a type we thought belonged to history.

