Ukraine suffers destruction on the ground as Russia attacks

On Thursday, Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine that hit cities, civilian homes and military bases with airstrikes or shelling. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, “Peace on our continent has been shattered.”

Video Transcript

[EXPLOSIONS]

JENS STOLTENBERG: Russia has attacked Ukraine. This is a brutal act of war. Our thoughts are with the brave people of Ukraine.

Sadly, what we have warned against for months has come to pass, despite all calls on Russia to change course and tireless efforts to seek a diplomatic solution. Peace on our continent has been shattered. We now have war in Europe on a scale and of a type we thought belonged to history.

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

[FOOTSTEPS CRUNCHING]

[FIRE CRACKLING]

[EXPLOSIONS]

[PLANE SOUNDS]

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Euro Falls to March 2020 Low Against Surging Dollar on Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro plunged to its lowest against the dollar since June 2020, while a gauge of the greenback rose the most in nearly two years, as Europe’s biggest security crisis in decades sends haven demand soaring.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateZelenskiy Says Russia Trying to Seize Chernobyl: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Losses, Oil Surges on Russia Assault: Markets WrapThe $20

  • Protesters 'stand with Ukraine' across United States

    Protests against Russia's invasion of Ukraine are planned in several major U.S. cities on Thursday, calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt a missile and troop assault as U.S. President Joe Biden maps out his response. The earliest known protest occurred outside Russia's embassy in Washington around 1 a.m. EST (0600 GMT) on Thursday, shortly after news broke that Russian forces had launched a massive attack against its neighbor. Additional protests are scheduled for later on Thursday in Washington, New York City, Houston, and Denver, according to social media posts.

  • Michigan House GOP unveils sweeping income tax cut, different from Senate GOP plan

    Neither the House or Senate plans will become law, as GOP legislative leaders must work with the Whitmer administration to find a budget compromise.

  • NATO leaders to hold virtual summit on Friday

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he has called a virtual summit of leaders of its 30 members on Friday to discuss "the way forward" following Russia's attack on Ukraine.

  • SPECIAL REPORT: Russia begins military operations in Ukraine

    Vladimir Putin urged Ukrainian troops to lay down arms and go home during an address to the Russian people. Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has declared a state of emergency.

  • Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

    In a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his country's military offensive in Ukraine early Thursday.

  • 20-year-old Milwaukee man died in police custody Wednesday evening, Chief Norman says

    Norman said a District 5 booker observed the man in need of medical attention, and he later died.

  • Nasdaq 100’s Wild Session Whipsaws From Bear Market to a Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq 100 Index fell into a bear market and then erased all of its losses on Thursday, in a volatile session that saw traders swing between fears on the long term impact of Russia’s invasion to Ukraine and hopes the Federal Reserve may be less aggressive in tightening policy amid heightened geopolitical risk.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateZelenskiy Says Russia Tr

  • College baseball's new tech experiment

    College baseball's return this past weekend brought more than just web gems and long bombs — it also introduced a new wearable pitch-signaling device.How it works: Multiple teams debuted the tech, which was developed by Game Day Signals and is meant to reduce sign-stealing and increase pace of play.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe coach has a transmitter, which looks like a keypad and allows him to call pitches from the dugou

  • Local residents in despair after shelling of Ukraine town

    Local residents are left injured after shelling in Chuguev, Ukraine. Homes were destroyed and people killed after Russia launched a military attack and crossed over the Ukrainian border.

  • World leaders condemn Russia’s ‘unprovoked’ invasion of Ukraine: ‘The world can and must stop Putin’

    The world watched events unfold with shock and horror

  • 2 Kentucky lawmakers apologize after publicly using an antisemitic phrase

    A member of the American Jewish Committee said the use of this phrase contributes "to the spread of a classic antisemitic trope."

  • Ukraine on tenterhooks as crisis escalates

    Russia began evacuating its embassy in Kyiv, and Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia as the region braced for further confrontation Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin received authorization to use military force outside his country. (Feb. 23)

  • Biden responds to Russia's invasion of Ukraine: 'The world will hold Russia accountable'

    President Joe Biden condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin, after the country carried out military operations in Ukraine Wednesday evening. Biden also announced a speech on the issue Thursday.

  • F1's Vettel won't race in Russia after attack on Ukraine

    Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel says he will not race in the Russian Grand Prix in September after Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine earlier Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling. After President Vladimir Putin defiantly announced he was launching a military operation, Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border.

  • Former Petersburg Fire Marshal honored by Governor for excellence in fire services

    Marlow Jones is now a Deputy Fire Marshal with the state of Virginia. He is a lifelong resident of Petersburg and has remained active in the community.

  • Russian forces begin invasion of Ukraine

    The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian strikes have "suppressed air defense means of the Ukrainian military," adding that the infrastructure of Ukraine’s military bases has been incapacitated." It denied the claims that a Russian warplane was shot down over Ukraine.

  • Dolores Catania Clarifies How Long Her House Renovation Actually Took

    On this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Dolores Catania has been frustrated (to say the least) about her ex-husband Frank Catania's delayed progress on her home renovation. "I'm furious with Frank that he couldn't get it together to finish the house on the move-in date we all agreed upon," Dolores said on the show's February 1 episode, explaining that she wanted the home completed by the time their son, Frankie, graduated from college and their daughter, Gabrielle, graduated from ve

  • Republicans hammer Biden over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    US President Joe Biden (left) is facing the biggest foreign policy crisis of his presidency after Russian leader Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine

  • What happens if a Nato country is attacked?

    An attack against one Nato member is considered an attack against all of them.