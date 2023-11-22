Ukraine supports sanctions against Russian and Belarusian defence sectors to last for 50 years

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has supported presidential Resolution No. 10271, which proposes sectoral sanctions against Russia and Belarus in the military industry to last for the next 50 years.

Source: Yaroslav Zheleznyiak, Ukrainian MP

304 of his colleagues supported the resolution. The resolution's author was President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The document is based on the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of 20 November 2023.

The president proposes to introduce such sanctions:

prohibit transactions with goods and services with residents of the Russian Federation and Belarus, in particular, those conducted through citizens of other states;

stop fulfilling economic and financial obligations in favour of residents of Russia and Belarus for operations with military and dual-use goods;

prohibit the transfer of technologies and intellectual property rights to residents of Russia and Belarus;

do not register or accredit collective management organisations founded by residents of Russia and Belarus;

terminate joint projects and industrial programmes in security and defence, the participants of which are residents of Russia and Belarus, as long as these programmes and projects concern military and dual-use goods.

Note:

In August, the EU Council accepted sanctions against Belarus, which were imposed for its support of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

Under the measures taken, the ban on the export of a number of critical goods and technologies that contribute to strengthening Belarus's military and technological potential will be expanded.

Support UP or become our patron!