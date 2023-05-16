Ukraine’s Supreme Court removes its leader in no confidence vote

Vsevolod Knyazev

According to Suspilne, Knyazev will retain his position as a judge, with the High Council of Justice being the only body able to terminate his employment.

Transparency International Ukraine reported that out of 142 judges, 140 expressed no confidence in Knyazev during a secret vote, with 137 judges supporting his removal. Dmytro Luspynik, a judge with the longest tenure, will succeed Knyazev as the acting head of the Supreme Court.

On May 15, Ukrainian media reported that Ukraine’s National Anti-corruption Bureau (NABU) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) have arrested Knyazev after obtaining evidence of the judge accepting a $2.7 million bribe. Knyazev is the most senior Ukrainian official to have ever been apprehended by NABU, according to the bureau’s head, Semyon Kryvonis.

According to Kryvonis, the prosecution has evidence of Kostyantyn Zhevago, the owner of the Finance and Credit banking group, arranging illicit payments to Supreme Court officials in exchange for favorable rulings.

Law enforcement officers are also investigating other instances of members of the Supreme Court getting bribed.

Knyazev was elected as the Head of the Supreme Court in October 2021, having previously served as a judge and secretary of the court since 2017.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine