Ukraine switches to defence operation to exhaust Russians – Commander-in-Chief

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has assessed the situation in the combat zone as complicated and reported that Ukraine switched from offensive actions to a defence operation in order to exhaust the Russians.

Source: Syrskyi in an interview for ZDF ahead of his appointment as Commander-in-Chief

Quote: "We switched from offensive actions to a defence operation. The goal of this operation is to exhaust the enemy, to inflict significant losses by using our fortifications, our technical advantages, as well as these in unmanned aircraft, radio-electronic warfare systems and holding the prepared defence lines."

Details: Syrskyi stated that the fighting is especially intense on the Kupiansk front where the Russians set the goal to occupy the city of Kupiansk by any means, assaulting Ukrainian positions daily.

Quote: "The enemy basically started this offensive operation on 3 October 2023 and has been conducting a high-intensity offensive for four months. Their losses, especially in manpower killed, according to latest reports, are seven-eight times higher than ours."

Details: He noted that the role of drones in the war is growing every day due to the increased frequency of their usage on both sides. The use of ground robotised platforms is also significant in Ukraine’s forces. They are controlled remotely, which allows preserving the personnel.

Replying to the question when the war would end and the perspective of it ending as soon as possible, Syrskyi said: "It all depends on the level of support and efficiency of our actions".

Support UP or become our patron!