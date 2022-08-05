Ukraine, Syria expected to top Erdogan-Putin talks in Russia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and ZEYNEP BILGINSOY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Russia Friday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin expected to focus on a grain deal brokered by Turkey, prospects for talks on ending hostilities in Ukraine, and the situation in Syria.

Speaking at the start of their meeting at Putin’s Black Sea residence in Sochi, Erdogan noted that their negotiations will help “put forward the role that Turkey and Russia play in the region.”

Last month, Turkey and the United Nations helped broker agreements between Russia and Ukraine clearing the way for Ukraine to export 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural products stuck in its Black Sea ports ever since Moscow sent troops into the country more than five months ago. The deals also allow Russia to export grain and fertilizer.

Three more ships carrying thousands of tons of corn left Ukrainian ports Friday following the departure of the first vessel earlier this week.

Putin thanked Erdogan on Friday for helping negotiate the grain agreements, noting its importance for many countries around the world. “It’s an acute issue for many developing countries, which face major problems with food and fertilizers,” he said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the talks in Sochi will allow Putin and Erdogan to review the implementation of the grain deal. He added that the two leaders will also discuss the situation in Ukraine and in Syria.

In March, Turkey hosted a round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators who discussed a possible deal to end the hostilities. But the talks fell apart after the meeting in Istanbul, with Russia and Ukraine blaming each other for the lack of progress.

NATO-member Turkey and Russia have a complex relationship. While the two countries support opposing sides in Syria and Libya, they cooperate closely on defense, energy and trade deals. Their relationship has frustrated Turkey’s Western allies, who were particularly annoyed by Ankara's purchase of a sophisticated Russian air defense system.

Turkey has provided Ukraine with drones, which played a significant role in deterring Russian advance in the early stage of the conflict, but it hasn't joined sanctions with Russia.

Putin noted that Russian-Turkish trade doubled in the first five months of the year compared to the same period last year. The surge reflected Moscow’s growing focus on ties with Ankara as it faced bruising Western sanctions.

Amid a major economic crisis with official inflation hitting nearly 80%, Turkey also increasingly relies on Russia for trade and tourism. It also depends on Russia for natural gas imports and Russia’s atomic agency is building Turkey’s first nuclear power plant in Akkuyu.

Speaking at the start of Friday’s talks in Sochi, Erdogan emphasized the importance of the nuclear plant project, expressing hope that it will face no delays. He noted that the nuclear power plant would supply 10% of the country’s energy needs.

Erdogan added that the talks would open a “very different page” on energy deals, tourism, transportation and regional issues.”

Russia-Turkey relations hit a low point in 2015 when Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border and Moscow responded by halting tourism to Turkey and banning imports of fruit and vegetables and other items from Turkey.

While Moscow and Ankara have backed the opposite sides in the Syrian conflict, with Russia shoring up President Bashar Assad's government with Iranian assistance while Turkey supported the opposition, the two countries cooperated closely to negotiate a cease-fire deal in northwestern Syria.

Turkey now expects Moscow to green-light a Turkish operation into northern Syria against Kurdish militants whom Turkey considers terrorists.

Speaking to Putin Friday, Erdogan voiced hope that their discussion on Syria would “bring relief to the region.”

__

Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul, Turkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Pelosi Blanks Media Questions as China Lights up the Taiwan Strait with Barrage of Missiles

    KIM MIN-HEESEOUL—The Chinese were firing missiles Thursday near the island province of Taiwan while Speaker Nancy Pelosi did her best to avoid or change the whole disquieting subject.That’s because Pelosi was in Korea, and the South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol obviously wants nothing to do with the issue of Pelosi’s defiance of Beijing’s threats to take over the island.Well before she got here, Yoon’s aides were saying he was “on vacation” and therefore wouldn’t be seeing her.Lest Yoon look l

  • Russians shell city near Europe's largest nuclear plant

    Russian forces shelled a Ukrainian city close to Europe's biggest nuclear power plant Thursday, reinforcing warnings from the U.N. nuclear chief that the fighting around the site could lead to a disastrous accident. Dnipropetrovsk's regional governor said Russia fired 60 rockets at Nikopol, across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which has been under Russian supervision since Moscow's troops seized it early in the war. Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, had warned on Tuesday that the situation was becoming more perilous daily at the Zaporizhzhia plant in the city of Enerhodar.

  • Pentagon again delays nuclear missile test amid Chinese drills near Taiwan

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has again ordered the Pentagon to postpone a planned test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, this time amid increased tension with China over Taiwan.

  • Proving war crimes isn't simple – a forensics expert explains what's involved with documenting human rights violations during conflicts, from Afghanistan to Ukraine

    A Ukrainian war crimes investigator photographs the aftermath of a Russian missile attack in Zatoka, Ukraine, on July 26, 2022. Nina Liashonok/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images The United Nations reports that at least 5,237 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the Ukraine war – but other estimates place this figure at more than 10,000. Ukraine, meanwhile, has started more than 16,000 investigations into suspected war crimes committed by Russians. For me and my colleagues – who sinc

  • Officer who 'boasted' of killing civilians becomes Russia's first female commander to die

    A commander in the Russian army who “boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians” has become the Kremlin's first senior woman officer to die in the conflict, according to reports.

  • Taiwan tycoon pledges $100m to defend island from ‘evil’ China

    A Taiwanese microchip tycoon has pledged $100m (£82m) towards his country’s defences and urged citizens to stand up to the “evil” Chinese Communist Party.

  • Senate bill would close a loophole that helps multinational giants avoid paying their share of taxes

    A 15% minimum corporate tax would reduce incentives to shift profits to low-tax countries and would level the playing field to help domestic companies compete

  • Facing growing threats from China, these big war games are how Taiwan prepares to fend off a Chinese invasion

    Taiwan's large-scale Han Kuang exercises prepare not only its military for the worst, but also its civilians.

  • South Korea Leader Snubs Pelosi Over Holiday, Adding to His Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- After US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi captivated the world’s attention with a groundbreaking trip to Taiwan, she received far less fanfare on her next stop. Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSouth Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has seen his approval rating drop to near historic depths just three mont

  • Raiders give McDaniels happy homecoming, beat Jaguars 27-11

    The Las Vegas Raiders gave coach Josh McDaniels a successful homecoming in his debut on their sideline. Josh Jacobs, rookie Zamir White and Austin Walter ran well on a rain-soaked field and the Raiders routed Jacksonville 27-11 in the Hall of Fame game Thursday night, spoiling coach Doug Pederson’s first game with the Jaguars. McDaniels grew up in this historic football town and played for his father, Thom McDaniels, at Canton McKinley High School on this field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, known as Fawcett Stadium during his time as varsity quarterback and kicker.

  • How a lucky chair, and some whispers, have helped KC Chiefs rookie earn Mahomes’ trust

    “He asks me questions that you don’t expect rookies to ask,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said of the Chiefs’ second-round pick.

  • ‘There’s no path out of economic oblivion for Russia’: New report reveals how corporate exodus has already wiped out decades of post–Cold War growth

    Western sanctions and a mass corporate exodus have decimated the Russian economy. But the worst is yet to come.

  • China set to begin effective Taiwan blockade hours after Nancy Pelosi concludes visit

    China is set to launch an unprecedented military drill that effectively blockades Taiwan until Sunday afternoon following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island. During her brief stay Pelosi met President Tsai Ing-wen and other senior politicians as well as human rights activists, before flying on to South Korea on Wednesday afternoon. Her visit to the island, which Beijing regards as a breakaway province, has plunged the China-US relationship to new depths and triggered the worst c

  • Magnet fishers fined after pulling 86 rockets from Fort Stewart river

    The trio have a September court date.

  • India bids to sell fighter jets to Malaysia, says six other countries interested

    India has offered to sell 18 light-combat aircraft (LCA) "Tejas" to Malaysia, the defence ministry said on Friday, adding that Argentina, Australia, Egypt, the United States, Indonesia, and the Philippines were also interested in the single-engine jet. The Indian government last year gave a $6 billion contract to state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for 83 of the locally produced Tejas jets for delivery starting around 2023 - four decades after it was first approved in 1983. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, keen to reduce India's reliance on foreign defence equipment, has also been making diplomatic efforts to export the jets.

  • China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit

    China on Friday said it is canceling or suspending dialogue with the United States on a range of issues from climate change to military relations and anti-drug efforts in retaliation for a visit this week to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The measures, which come amid cratering relations between Beijing and Washington, are the latest in a promised series of steps intended to punish the U.S. for allowing the visit to the island it claims as its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary. China on Thursday launched threatening military exercises in six zones just off Taiwan's coasts that it says will run through Sunday.

  • Trump is brushing off concerns about the DOJ's Capitol attack investigation while his lawyers warn that indictments may be coming

    Trump has dismissed concerns about possible legal exposure and ignored warnings not to talk to his former advisors, according to CNN.

  • Iran holds mass funeral for Guard officers killed in Syria

    Mourners poured out onto the streets of Tehran on Thursday to pay their respects to several Iranian officers killed in Syria, a testament to the human cost of Iran’s involvement in the civil war and a public display of nationalist fervor as nuclear talks resume in Vienna. The remains of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard members were recently recovered in Khan Tuman, a village 9 miles (about 15 kilometers) south of Aleppo, Syria’s largest city that was for years the war’s most important front line. Iran has increasingly admitted casualties since it intervened to rescue Syrian President Bashar Assad's government, a ground presence that coincided with Russia’s air campaign and helped Assad recover control over most of the country.

  • Ukraine’s military intel leaks Russian soldiers discussing absurdity of orders on frontline

    The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published on YouTube on Aug. 4 an intercepted telephone conversation in which two Russian soldiers discuss the situation at the front, with one of them complaining about the senselessness of their orders.

  • War in Ukraine can't be ended by ignoring Russia - Erdogan aide

    A top aide to Turkey's president said on Friday the international community cannot end the war in Ukraine by ignoring Moscow, as Tayyip Erdogan headed to Russia to meet his counterpart Vladimir Putin. The meeting, less than three weeks since they held talks in Tehran, comes after Turkey helped broker a deal to resume Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports which were blocked by Russia's invasion. Turkish presidential communications director Fahrettin Altun said the agreement attested to the success of NATO member Turkey's efforts and the direct diplomacy between the two leaders, while criticising the role played by other countries.