Ukraine takes army of 472 UAVs to sky simultaneously

ROMAN PETRENKO – MONDAY, 22 AUGUST 2022, 18:09

Mykhailo Fedorov, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, has shown what a simultaneous launch of the Drone Army’s 472 drones would look like.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "If all the drones we have bought thanks to your help rose into the sky at the same time, it would look like this.

As drones come to us in batches, it is difficult to show what they all look like together.

But we tried to show you this powerful swarm of UAVs, purchased with your donations."

Details: The army of drones has received 472 drones.

According to Fedorov, some UAVs are already performing combat tasks on the front.

Background:

In the beginning of July, the United24 fundraising platform, together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Digital Transformation, announced the launch of the Army of Drones project. This program includes the systematic purchase of drones, their repair and prompt replacement, as well as a pilot training course.

On 3 August, the first control complex and four Fly Eye drones, which will go to the front today, arrived in Ukraine as part of the "Army of Drones" project.

