Ukraine takes out five high-ranking Russian officers in precision strike in occupied Kherson Oblast

Five high-ranking Russian army officials were killed during a meeting in the Nov. 28 strike on a building in the temporarily occupied village of Yuvileine, Kherson Oblast, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center reported on Telegram.

"Yesterday, a building where the meeting of the occupiers was held was attacked," the NRC wrote, citing local residents and the underground movement.

Read also: Russian-occupied Dzhankoy rocked by explosion, occupiers claim it was a Ukrainian Hrim-2 missile

Residents of occupied Tokmak, Zaporizhzhya Oblast, reported a strike on a building seized by Russian invasion forces after there were explosions in the city center, the Mayor of Russian-occupied Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said on Telegram on Nov. 28.

"The exact number of liquidated occupiers is being clarified," he wrote.

Read also: Russian forces forced to relocate amidst Kherson setbacks – General Staff

Dozens of Russian soldiers and singer Polina Menshikh were killed and about a hundred others injured in the Nov, 21 Ukrainian shelling of a building in the village of Kumachove, where the invaders had gathered in the concert hall to celebrate Russian Artillery Day.

A Ukrainian soldier with the call sign "Madyar" described the attack as retaliation for the Russian missile strike on the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade during an awards ceremony in honor of the Day of Missile Troops and Artillery in a frontline village in Zaporizhzhya Oblast.

