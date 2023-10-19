Ukraine takes a step toward recognizing civil partnerships as Defense & Justice Ministries drop opposition

Ukraine’s Defense and Justice ministries have thrown their support behind Bill No. 9103, titled “On the Institution of Registered Partnerships,” which proposes the establishment of registered partnerships as a voluntary family union for two adult individuals of the same or different genders.

Amendments for the second reading are currently in preparation, Inna Sovsun, an MP from the Holos party, wrote on Facebook on Oct. 18.

Read also: How LGBTQ soldiers, doctors, and volunteers protect Ukraine

Previously, negative assessments from these ministries had impeded the bill’s progress in Ukraine’s parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“The Defense Ministry has changed its position and endorsed the bill on registered partnerships. But there’s more to it,” Sovsun wrote.

“The Justice Ministry, which was initially supposed to develop an alternative partnership bill, has also altered its stance. It is now prepared to support my Bill No. 9103.”

Now, the initiative rests entirely with the parliament, which must support the bill in the first reading and allow the Justice Ministry to introduce its amendments for the second reading.

Read also: Zelenskyy responds to civil partnerships petition

If Bill No. 9103 is adopted, Ukraine will fulfill its obligations under Article 8 of the Convention on Human Rights, eliminating grounds for filing complaints against Ukraine for discrimination with the European Court of Human Rights, stated the Justice Ministry.

“The Justice Ministry views the bill as the first progressive step toward a constructive dialogue with society, with the goal of creating a legal mechanism for protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms,” Sovsun wrote.

Bill No. 9103 was registered in the parliament on March 14. It suggests introducing registered partnerships, also known as “civil partnerships,” as a voluntary family union for two adult individuals of the same or different genders.

After registration, partners can acquire the status of close relatives, specifically, first-degree family members, regardless of whether they live together or share a household.

The authors of the bill emphasize that this legislation aims to protect the rights of military personnel, as many of them are unable to officially formalize their relationships due to the fact that their partners are of the same gender.

Sovsun also cited a response from Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, indicating overall support for the bill. However, the provision allowing military personnel to register their partnership without their actual presence, if they are performing their duties, is proposed to be applied only during a state of war.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine