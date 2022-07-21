Ukraine talking to major institutions about ways to reduce debt payments

FILE PHOTO: Russia's invasion of Ukraine
·1 min read

KYIV (Reuters) - Kyiv is talking to major international financial institutions about ways to reduce debt payments in the near future, Ukraine's government commissioner for public debt management Yuriy Butsa said on Thursday.

The remarks came a day after Ukraine asked its international creditors, including Western powers and the world's largest investment firms, to freeze payments for two years so it could focus its dwindling resources on the war with Russia.

The delay was quickly backed by major Western governments and heavyweight funds that have lent to Kyiv.

"We are also talking to international financial institutions. The legal approaches could be different," Butsa told a conference arranged by the Kyiv-based Centre of Economic Strategy think tank.

"It's a little early to talk about the mechanics, but we discussed these issues with these creditors and our thinking is going in this direction," he said.

Butsa noted that in 2022, Ukraine was on paper set to pay the International Monetary Fund more than it would receive. Arranging a new IMF program was not possible given the current circumstances, he said.

"We are talking with the IMF and other partners about what the solutions might be. We need liquidity from the IMF to replace these outflows," he said.

Ukraine estimates the costs of the war combined with lower tax revenues has left a $5 billion-a-month fiscal shortfall - or 2.5% of pre-war GDP. Economists calculate that pushes the annual deficit to 25% of GDP, compared with 3.5% before the conflict.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, editing by David Ljunggren and David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • Turkey says Ukraine grain export deal to be signed in Istanbul by Friday

    Turkish officials say a deal on a U.N. plan to unblock the exports of Ukrainian grain amid the war and to allow Russia to export grain and fertilizers will be signed Friday in Istanbul.

  • Russians are attacking Kharkiv: there are fatalities and casualties

    ALONA MAZURENKO - THURSDAY, 21 JULY 2022, 10:29 Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, has said that the Russian occupiers struck Kharkiv on the morning of 21 July. According to current information, about 17 people were injured and one person was killed.

  • Russia issues new threats to Ukraine over Western weapons

    Russia warned it would expand its invasion of Ukraine if Western countries continued to provide long-range weapons to help the country in its war.

  • Air Force’s new nuclear bomb program to be audited by military watchdog

    The Air Force plans to fly the new B61 bomb on the F-35A and other fighter and bomber jets.

  • Ukraine seeks debt freeze as war ravages economy

    Ukraine has asked its international creditors, including Western powers and the world's largest investment firms, to freeze its debt payments for two years so it can focus its dwindling financial resources on repelling Russia. Facing an estimated 35% to 45% crash in GDP this year following Moscow's invasion in February, Ukraine's finance ministry said on Wednesday it was hoping to finalise the deferral on its roughly $20 billion of debt by Aug. 9. The delay, which was quickly backed by both the major Western governments and heavyweight funds that have lent to Kyiv, would come just in time to put off around $1.2 billion of debt payments due at the start of September.

  • 5 Things to Know in Crypto Today: BTC Breaks Above 50DMA, Eyes $24K as ETH Rally Slows

    Further improvement in macro sentiment is driving Bitcoin higher, with its “Fear & Greed” index now out of “Extreme Fear”.

  • Brazil's Workers Party launches bid to return Lula to presidency

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was officially nominated by his Workers Party (PT) on Thursday to run on Oct. 2 against far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil's most polarized election in decades. With a double-digit lead in opinion polls, a Lula victory would represent an astounding comeback by the former union leader. Lula, who led Brazil for two terms from 2003 to 2010, spent 580 days in prison on corruption convictions that were later annulled.

  • Ready for 'Karl Marx Academy?' The new voucher law makes it possible

    Voucher supporters are readying to open their schools to indoctrinate a new generation. Will they defend 'school choice' when it's all said and done?

  • Euro surges and natural gas prices sink after Russia resumes flows of fuel through a key pipeline

    Flows of Russian gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline resumed Thursday, offering temporary relief to European traders and investors.

  • Israel aims to stop Russian move against Jewish nonprofit

    Israel’s prime minister on Thursday said he would send a delegation to Moscow in hopes of halting a Russian order to shutter the operations of a major nonprofit organization that promotes Jewish immigration to Israel. Yair Lapid’s decision came after a spokeswoman for a Moscow District Court was quoted as saying that Russia’s Justice Ministry aims to “shut down” the Russian branch of the Jewish Agency. The Jewish Agency is a nonprofit that works closely with the Israeli government to bring Jewish immigrants from around the world to Israel.

  • Explainer: Can U.S. port infrastructure handle more crude exports?

    U.S. crude shippers are exporting huge amounts of oil to meet strong demand from Europe following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions against Moscow. In coming years U.S. oil may find even more buyers overseas, but that could test the capabilities of U.S. export infrastructure. U.S. crude exports averaged 3.7 million barrels per day (bpd) over the four weeks through late May, their highest since March 2020, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

  • Turning up heat, US targets Nicaraguan sugar imports

    The Biden administration dropped Nicaragua from a list of countries that can ship sugar to the United State at low import tax rates as the U.S. intensifies economic pressure on the authoritarian government of president Daniel Ortega. The U.S. hands out sugar import quotas annually by country and imposes relatively modest levies on shipments that come in below the cutoff. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative put out a list late Wednesday allocating quotas to 39 countries from Argentina to Zimbabwe for just over 1.1 million metric tons for raw sugar cane.

  • Taiwan's speaker warns of Chinese ambitions in Prague, China protests

    Taiwan parliament speaker You Si-kun warned against China's power ambitions in a speech at the Czech parliament on Thursday in a visit drawing a rebuke from Beijing. You said Taiwan was gaining more say internationally but that also authoritarianism was on the rise. "If we do not do so, it may cause irreparable damage to humanity in the near future," added the speaker, who belongs to Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

  • Paul Finebaum says Brian Kelly will have LSU playing for a championship

    Finebaum offered some high praise for Kelly

  • Ukraine's first lady said her son used to play sports, piano. Now, 'he wants to be a soldier.'

    Ukraine's first lady said in an interview that her 9-year-old son wants to be a soldier: "I cannot bring him back to doing arts and humanities."

  • Serious prison sentences for another two militants who fought against Ukraine

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 21 JULY 2022, 12:38 Two more militants from an LPR (Luhansk People's Republic) terrorist organisation, who fought against Ukraine as part of the Russian occupation forces, have been convicted in court.

  • Panetta: Putin Not Giving Up on Ukraine

    Leon Panetta, former U.S. Secretary of Defense, on Vladimir Putin's possible next steps in Ukraine. He speaks with David Westin on Bloomberg's "Balance of Power."

  • Syrian refugees anxious over Lebanon's plans to deport them

    Sitting outside her tent in a camp in eastern Lebanon, a 30-year-old Syrian refugee contemplated the sunset and her worsening options. Umm Jawad fled to Lebanon in 2011 to escape a Syrian government siege of her hometown of Homs.

  • Thousands of residents across Arizona still without power after weekend thunderstorms

    At the height of the storm, tens of thousands of people in the state were without power due to fallen poles and damaged transmission lines.

  • Zelenskyy denies Russian fake news of his poor health, roasts Putin

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recorded a video, debunking a fake news story about him being in intensive care, on July 21.