Ukraine targets Russian fuel depots in Mariupol

17
·1 min read
Occupied Mariupol, February 15, 2023
“We also confirm the elimination of two fuel depots at the bases of the occupiers in the Kalmiussky district (of Mariupol),” said Andriushchenko.

Read also: 12 explosions heard in Mariupol, two hits recorded

He added that these wouldn’t be the last explosions at Russian bases in the city.

Explosions in Mariupol were reported on the morning of Feb. 22. The mayor's office reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit enemy ammo dump next to the city port.

Read also: Mariupol City Council publishes photos of ruined seaport

According to Andriushchenko, the series of explosions was followed by Russians scrambling their jets.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

