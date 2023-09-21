Ukraine targets Saky military airfield in Crimea, Neptune missiles leave Russian equipment ‘seriously damaged’

‘Bavovna’ (‘cotton’, a war-related neologism for a loud explosion far behind the frontline) in occupied Crimea

Ukraine’s SBU security service and the Ukrainian Navy conducted a large-scale attack on Saky military airfield in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimea on the night of Sept. 20-21, seriously damaging Russian equipment, sources in the SBU have told NV.

There were at least 12 combat aircraft (Su-24 and Su-30) and a Pantsir air defense system at the airfield, sources said. There was also a training base for Iranian Mojaher drone operators. These are the drones used by the Russians to coordinate their own air attacks. They are also used as combat strike drones.

Ukrainian attack drones were used to strike the enemy, exhausting Russian air defenses. Ukraine then launched Neptune missiles at the air base.

"It’s interesting that even Russian Telegram channels confirm serious destruction and losses – they report at least 30 dead soldiers," said the NV source.

The SBU said that every day the number of explosions in Crimea will grow more and more, and the occupation forces will no longer be able to feel secure on the illegally occupied Ukrainian peninsula.

Over the past week alone, Ukraine has launched several successful strikes against enemy targets in Crimea. On the night of Sept. 12-13, a large amphibious assault ship, the Minsk, and a submarine, the Rostov-on-Don, which were at a ship repair plant, were damaged in Sevastopol. According to Ukrainian intelligence, they are beyond repair.

According to NV's source in the SBU, the special service's counterintelligence, together with the Ukrainian Navy, on Sept. 14 destroyed a Russian Triumf air defense system near Yevpatoriya using drones and Neptune missiles.

The successful operation was confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces reported on Sept. 20 that they had also destroyed a command post of the Russian Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol in a missile attack.

