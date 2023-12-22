Ukraine to temporarily shut down one of its nuclear reactors for upgrades

Ukraine to temporarily shut down one of its nuclear reactors

The current condition of Ukraine's power grid allows for the temporary shut-down of one of its nuclear reactors for upgrades aimed at increasing capacity, Petro Kotin, head of Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom, stated on national television on Dec. 22.

“With the weather favoring us this time of year – temperatures above zero– Ukraine's power system is quite balanced with sufficient capacity,” Kotin explained.

“Currently, all nine nuclear reactors are operational, providing full power to the system. Given the balance, we can afford to shut down one reactor to make some improvements and then, in a few days, increase its capacity.”

Weather forecasts remain favorable for now, but with significant cooling, there might be a power deficit.

“When temperatures reach 5-10 degrees below zero, balancing the power system will become an issue, and a certain deficit will be felt,” he added.

“Then, we will need assistance from our European partners.”

Electricity consumption had significantly increased due to cold weather, Ukrenergo announced on Dec. 7, though recent warm weather has lessened that load. At the time, power utilities implemented “emergency measures” – an emergency import of electricity from Romania, Poland, and Slovakia.

