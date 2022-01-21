Ukraine tension: Urgent US-Russia talks in Geneva as invasion fears grow

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State
  • Sergey Lavrov
    Sergey Lavrov
    Russian politician and Foreign Minister
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
A Ukrainian soldier during drills
Some US politicians have called on President Biden to airlift weapons to Ukrainian forces

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are to hold talks in Geneva later amid mounting fears that Russia could be about to invade Ukraine.

On Thursday Mr Blinken warned Moscow of grave consequences if any of its forces crossed the border.

Russia has 100,000 troops at the border, but denies planning to invade.

President Vladimir Putin has insisted that Ukraine should never be allowed to join Nato.

He also wants the defensive alliance to abandon military activity in eastern Europe.

Tensions over Ukraine

The summit between the top US and Russian diplomats follows moves by Mr Blinken to shore up support among US allies for sanctions against Mr Putin's regime.

Following discussions in Berlin with British, French and German officials, Mr Blinken said on Thursday that allowing a Russian incursion into Ukraine would "drag us all back to a much more dangerous and unstable time, when this continent, and this city, were divided in two... with the threat of all-out war hanging over everyone's heads".

State Department officials have said that Mr Blinken will seek to offer Mr Lavrov a "diplomatic off-ramp" to ease tensions.

Speaking alongside Mr Blinken, Germany's new Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock pledged immediate action against any Russian invasion and did not rule out imposing measures that "could have economic consequences for ourselves".

The UK's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has also called on Mr Putin to "desist and step back from Ukraine before he makes a massive strategic mistake" that would lead to terrible loss of life.

During a speech on Friday in Sydney, she urged Western powers to "step up" and warned that autocratic nations were being "emboldened in a way we haven't seen since the cold war".

Earlier this week, Britain announced it was supplying Ukraine with extra troops for training and defensive weapons.

Analysis box by James Landale, Diplomaitc correspondent
Analysis box by James Landale, Diplomaitc correspondent

The stakes for these talks are huge but there is little expectation they will produce a breakthrough to defuse the stand-off.

The Americans want to talk about avoiding war in Ukraine. The Russians want to talk about their demands for Nato to step back and allow Moscow to establish a new sphere of influence across Eastern Europe.

And all the while, the build-up of Russian troops and equipment continues, Ukrainian forces are holding their own exercises and some western powers are providing them with military assistance.

And yet US officials describe the talks as a good opportunity, to share concerns and find common ground. The Russians have agreed to come, having previously suggested diplomacy was at a dead end.

Antony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov both seem to agree they have much to discuss. And talking - for now - is not being accompanied by any fighting.

Mr Blinken's comments come after US President Joe Biden on Wednesday predicted that Russia "will move in" on Ukraine and warned of a "disaster for Russia".

But he also appeared to suggest that a "minor incursion" could attract a weaker response from the US and its allies.

The message provoked a rebuke from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who tweeted: "There are no minor incursions. Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones."

Mr Biden is also facing increasing calls from across the US political spectrum to take pre-emptive action against Russia.

On Wednesday, the senior Republican Senator Lindsey Graham called for "sanctions against Putin now," while the Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal has urged administration officials to begin "a massive airlift of … lethal weapons" to Ukrainian forces.

On Thursday the US also warned that Russian intelligence officers have been recruiting current and former Ukrainian government officials to step in as a provisional government and cooperate with an occupying Russian force in the event of an invasion.

The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on two current Ukrainian members of parliament and two former government officials accused of being part of the plot.

"Russia has directed its intelligence services to recruit current and former Ukrainian government officials to prepare to take over the government of Ukraine and to control Ukraine's critical infrastructure with an occupying Russian force," a Treasury Department spokesperson said.

A graphic showing Nato&#39;s expansion since 1997
A graphic showing Nato's expansion since 1997
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Things are getting edgy here in Ukraine. And cold.

    With some 125,000 Russian troops built up near the country some said to be as closes as 25 miles from the border, Ukrainian President Zelensky snapped.

  • UN chief: World worse now due to COVID, climate, conflict

    As he starts his second term as U.N. secretary-general, Antonio Guterres said Thursday the world is worse in many ways than it was five years ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis and geopolitical tensions that have sparked conflicts everywhere — but unlike U.S. President Joe Biden he thinks Russia will not invade Ukraine. Guterres said in an interview with The Associated Press that the appeal for peace he issued on his first day in the U.N.’s top job on Jan. 1, 2017 and his priorities in his first term of trying to prevent conflicts and tackle global inequalities, the COVID-19 crisis and a warming planet haven’t changed. “The secretary-general of the U.N. has no power,” Guterres said.

  • Biden predicts Russian invasion of Ukraine, says response will depend on level of aggression

    President Joe Biden is warning Russia of a swift response should the Kremlin invade neighboring Ukraine. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini is in Geneva, where Secretary of State Antony Blinken is holding talks on the issue, and she joins CBSN to discuss where things stand.

  • US charges four Belarus officials with aircraft piracy over flight diversion

    Prosecutors say the men reported a fake bomb threat to detain an opposition journalist in Minsk.

  • NTSB: Require small planes to have carbon monoxide detectors

    U.S. crash investigators are urging the Federal Aviation Administration to require private planes to be equipped with carbon monoxide detectors, citing deadly crashes that were attributed to poisoning by the odorless gas. The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday that it identified 31 accidents since 1982 involving carbon monoxide poisoning, including 23 fatal crashes that killed 42 people and seriously injured four others. Carbon monoxide from engines can get inside the cabin through defects or corrosion in exhaust systems or other parts, the board said.

  • Ghana blast: Many feared dead after huge explosion in Bogoso

    Videos show many destroyed buildings and scattered debris near the mining town of Bogoso.

  • 'My guess is he will move in': Biden predicts Russia will invade Ukraine in two-hour news conference

    At a news conference President Joe Biden predicted Putin would invade Ukraine but pay a steep price and addressed the COVID-19 pandemic and omicron.

  • Peru govt declares oil spill an ecological disaster

    An oil spill off the Peruvian coast caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation has polluted beaches and proved deadly for marine life. (Jan. 20)

  • Lithuania says Russian troops in Belarus pose "direct threat"

    Russian troops arriving in Belarus for what Moscow and Minsk say will be joint military exercises are a direct threat to NATO member Lithuania, and could prompt Washington to station more troops in the region, Lithuania's defence minister said. Russian military forces and hardware began arriving in ex-Soviet Belarus on Monday for "Allied Resolve" drills to be held near Belarus's western border with NATO members Poland and Lithuania and close to its southern flank with Ukraine.

  • Satellite images show Russian troops near Ukraine border

    The Kremlin has massed some 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders, a buildup the West says is preparation for a war to prevent Ukraine from ever joining the NATO Western security alliance.U.S. President Joe Biden predicted on Wednesday (January 19) that Russia will make a move on Ukraine, saying Russia would pay dearly for a full-scale invasion but suggesting there could be a lower cost for a "minor incursion."Russian officials have repeatedly denied planning to invade.

  • Year 2: Biden plans more public outreach, less legislating

    President Joe Biden has launched into his second year in office with a new focus on making fatigued Americans believe they’re better off under his leadership as he embraces a pared-back agenda before the midterm elections. The persistence of the coronavirus, rising inflation and congressional gridlock have exacted a bitter toll on Biden’s approval rating and threaten a midterm routing for his party, but the president sees no need for a major shift in direction. Instead, Biden told Democratic National Committee members during a virtual grassroots event Thursday that Democrats broadly have to offer a clearer contrast with Republicans going forward.

  • Ukraine: Donetsk residents have their say on US-Russia talks

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv Wednesday for crisis talks with Ukraine's leaders, as diplomatic efforts to dissuade Russia from attacking its pro-Western neighbour falter. Residents in the separatist stronghold city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine give their views on the crisis.

  • $300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

    These three stocks have proven to be wonderful compounders, and there's little reason to believe that will change anytime soon.

  • Otto Warmbier's family awarded $240K from seized North Korean assets

    The family of Otto Warmbier, an American student who was detained in North Korea for 17 months and died in 2017 shortly after being returned to the U.S. in a coma, was awarded more than $240,000 in seized assets from Pyongyang, a New York federal court ruled.Why it matters: The payment is part of a $500 million wrongful death lawsuit, in which Warmbier's family alleged that North Korea took him hostage, tortured him and was responsible for his death.Stay on top of the latest market trends and ec

  • 'Minor incursion' by Russia could complicate West's response

    Short of an all-out invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin could take less dramatic action in Ukraine that would vastly complicate a U.S. and allied response. Biden drew widespread criticism for saying Wednesday that retaliating for Russian aggression in Ukraine would depend on the details. “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and then we end up having a fight about what to do and not do,” he said.

  • Executive Privilege Ruling Lands Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows In 'Deep Doo-Doo': Legal Expert

    The decision blocking Trump's use of executive privilege in the Capitol riot investigation is also a "nail in the coffin" for the two former aides, said Neal Katyal.

  • With gaffe on voting rights, Mitch McConnell confirms what many already fear

    Linda Blackford: Sometimes gaffes have a way of stating the truth and they confirm many people’s suspicions about who is worthy of our democracy and who is not.

  • Trump Revives Beef With One Of His Most Bizarre Foes In Rambling 'Hannity' Call

    It's 2022, and the former president is still raving about windmills on Fox News.

  • MSNBC Hosts Explain How Trump's Lying Habit Might Finally Bite Him

    MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said "anybody that's ever known Donald Trump" is familiar with this inclination.

  • Allen Weisselberg couldn't explain gaps in figures used to value Trump golf course at $400 million, NY AG says in fraud investigation

    Officials with the New York attorney general raised a flaw in the method used to peg a course in Scotland at more than $400 million, documents show.