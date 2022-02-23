Petrol prices hit new high amid Ukraine tensions

·4 min read
Woman at a petrol station
Woman at a petrol station

Average UK petrol and diesel prices have hit new highs as the Ukraine crisis continues to affect oil prices, the RAC has said.

On Wednesday, petrol prices rose to 149.30p per litre amid warnings it could soon pass £1.50.

Oil prices jumped after Russia ordered troops into two Ukrainian regions this week to "maintain peace".

Wholesale gas prices also continue to climb, threatening to further push up heating bills.

Russia is the world's second-largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia and the top producer of natural gas globally.

While the UK gets little of its oil and gas from Russia directly, there are concerns sanctions could constrict supplies and drive up wholesale prices worldwide.

UK consumers are already paying a high price for energy and fuel, with demand surging following the easing of Covid restrictions.

Former National Grid boss Steve Holliday told the BBC's Today programme: "For the UK, it's a price issue, it's not a security supply issue.

"We already know that we've got consumers that are already experiencing huge jumps in their energy bills, so this is really very unwelcome."

The price of Brent crude oil, an international benchmark, hit a seven-year high of more than $99 (£73) on Tuesday before falling back on Wednesday.

However, fuel pump prices lag behind oil prices and the RAC has warned petrol could go higher than £1.50 a litre in the coming days.

Diesel has also been rising, hitting 152.68p a litre on Wednesday.

Russia/Ukraine graphic
Russia/Ukraine graphic

While the UK gets most of its crude oil from Norway and the US, the third largest amount of imports come from Russia.

Gordon Balmer, executive director of the Petrol Retailers Association, a trade body for independent UK forecourts, said whether prices continue to rise depends on a number of factors.

"If [conflict] really sparks off in Ukraine, we could prices escalating dramatically," he said.

However, he added that the US is in the process of negotiating a nuclear deal with Iran which could see more oil come onto the market.

Gas prices

UK wholesale gas prices also jumped following Germany's decision on Tuesday to halt the final approval of Nord Stream 2 - a new gas pipeline connecting the country with Russia.

That decision drew a swift response from Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's former president and now deputy chairman of its Security Council.

"Well, welcome to the brave new world where Europeans are very soon going to pay €2,000 for 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas!" he tweeted - suggesting prices were set to double.

UK gas prices for delivery in March rose by 13.5p to 200p per therm, though that is still much lower than the highs of December last year, when it peaked at over 400p per therm.

Western nations and Japan on Tuesday punished Russia with new sanctions for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

The UK said it was ready to impose further sanctions in the event of a full invasion of Ukraine, targeting more Russian banks and individuals as well as companies in the energy, defence, technology and chemical sectors.

Trading on stock markets in the UK and Europe was more settled following volatility on Tuesday. The FTSE 100 index of blue chip companies is up 0.53%, while in France the CAC-40 is ahead 1.2% and Germany's Dax is up 0.86%.

'Enormous' rises

High energy prices in the UK have played a major part in pushing up the cost of living recently, while wages have lagged behind price rises.

Inflation currently stands at 5.5% - it's highest level in 30 years.

Speaking to the Treasury Select Committee of MPs on Wednesday, Jonathan Haskel, a member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, said energy prices accounted for nearly half of the rise in inflation over the last year.

That is likely to rise to 70% in the first three months of 2022, according to Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey.

The Bank deputy governor, Ben Broadbent, said: "If you look at the increase in energy bills this year, it is just about twice as big as any single year in the 1970s - it is enormous."

The Bank expects inflation to hit 7% in spring when the price cap on household energy bills is raised. This is far above the Bank of England's 2% target.

From April, about 18 million homes on standard tariffs will see an average increase of £693. Meanwhile, 4.5 million prepayment customers can expect their energy costs to rise by an average £708.

Consumers are also being squeezed by rising prices on goods as many companies pass on higher costs such as fuel, shipping and wages to their customers.

As well as the rise in energy prices in April, staff, companies and the self-employed will also have to pay an extra 1.25p on the pound in National Insurance. The rise is being introduced by the government to fund health and social care.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Erdogan tells Putin Turkey does not recognise steps against Ukraine's territorial integrity

    President Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that Turkey did not recognise steps against Ukraine's territorial integrity, the Turkish presidency said, after Russia recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. Putin's recognition has prompted a backlash and sanctions from Western countries. NATO member Turkey, which borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, has good ties with both and opposes sanctions on principle.

  • Canadian dollar rallies as safe-haven demand abates

    The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as global financial markets grew more calm after they were pressured at the start of the week by escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions. Global stocks broke a four-day slide and demand for safe-haven assets waned, with investors waiting to see Russian President Vladimir Putin's next move after he sent troops into separatist regions of Ukraine. The United States and its allies unveiled more sanctions against Russia, while making clear they were keeping tougher measures in reserve in case of a full-scale invasion by Moscow.

  • How the Russia-Ukraine crisis will affect U.S. energy prices

    The Russian government's moves to redraw the map of Ukraine, while threatening to conduct a wider and more devastating invasion, is already impacting turbulent energy markets.Why it matters: The clearest way Americans will feel the price of the conflict may be in the form of energy costs, especially the price of gas at the pump. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Russia is one of the world's top oil and gas suppliers, and Europe relies on

  • UK PM Johnson denies his party receives donations from Russian oligarchs

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied on Wednesday that his Conservative Party took donations from Russian oligarchs, saying all those who fund the governing party were registered in Britain. After Russia heightened fears of a full-scale offensive against Ukraine, some opposition lawmakers have accused the government of failing to impose tough sanctions against Moscow because of donations of what one called "dirty Russian money". Asked whether the prime minister would commit to giving up donations from Russian oligarchs, Johnson told parliament: "I just think it's very important ... to understand that we do not raise money from Russian oligarchs ... we raise money from people who are registered to vote on the UK register of interests."

  • How One Ukrainian Shoe Designer Is Forging Ahead Amid Unrest and Uncertainty

    Kachorovska is one of the Ukrainian brands being shown in New York as part of a special showcase this week.

  • MacKenzie Scott donates $50M to support USDA youth programs

    MacKenzie Scott's $50 million gift to the National 4-H Council, which the youth-focused nonprofit called “transformational,” is part of a new batch of the philanthropist's donations now coming to light.

  • Stocks Rebound After S&P 500 Enters Correction Territory—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    The stock market was rising Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 entered correction territory, as investors watched the latest developments on the conflict in Ukraine. The gained 0.7% after that index slumped 1% in the last session, entering correction territory for the first time in two years. “Stock futures are enjoying a bounce this morning… as investors view the initial rounds of sanctions on Russia as less severe than feared,” wrote Tom Essaye, founder of Sevens Report Research.

  • UK says Russian channel RT is tool of Kremlin disinformation

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain accused Russian news channel RT of being a tool of the Kremlin's disinformation campaign on Wednesday and asked the media regulator to take action if needed after Russia recognised two rebel regions of eastern Ukraine. Russian officials say RT is a way for Moscow to compete with the dominance of global media companies based in the United States and Britain which they say offer a partial view of the world. Critics say RT, which broadcasts news in English, Arabic, Spanish and German, is the propaganda arm of the Russian state and aims to undermine confidence in Western institutions.

  • Could The APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    The big shareholder groups in APA Corporation ( NASDAQ:APA ) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold...

  • India's central bank to focus efforts on reviving growth -RBI deputy governor

    India's central bank wants to focus all its energies on reviving the country's economic growth given that inflation's momentum is declining, deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India Michael Patra said on Wednesday. India's consumer prices were up 6.01% in January, compared with a revised 5.66% in the previous month, boosted by rising costs of food, fuel and household items. But the RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) left the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 4.0%, sticking to its accommodative policy stance to help the economy recover from the pandemic.

  • Vladimir Putin 'could ban BBC' if Britain ousts Russia Today

    The warning comes after the government asked broadcast regulator Ofcom to review content put out by the Kremlin-backed Russia Today (RT) in the UK.

  • Why Roku Stock Jumped Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of streaming-service company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) surged higher on Tuesday, rising as much as 13.1%. The growth stock's gain is particularly notable because many companies' shares are trading sharply lower today. As of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down 1.5% and the S&P 500 is down 1.2%.

  • Target Eliminates Mask Mandate for Customers and Employees

    The big-box chain is one of the first major retailers to eliminate its mask mandate, as states across the U.S. make similar moves.

  • Taiwan casts wary eye at China amid Ukraine crisis, but no immediate alarm

    Taiwan is nervous that Beijing may take advantage of a distracted West to ramp up pressure on the island amid the crisis in Ukraine, but there have been no unusual manoeuvres by Chinese forces in recent days, officials in Taipei say. The government, always on alert to what they view as Chinese provocations, last month set up a Ukraine working group under the National Security Council. China views Taiwan as its own territory and has stepped up military activity near the self-governing island during the past two years.

  • Ukraine calls on allies to increase pressure on Russia after first 'decisive steps'

    Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday urged the country's allies to take more steps against Russia immediately in an effort to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from further escalating tensions with the former Soviet state."To stop Putin from further aggression, we call on partners to impose more sanctions on Russia now," Kuleba said in a tweet. "First decisive steps were taken yesterday, and we are grateful for...

  • Ukraine president orders reservists to be drafted

    Ukraine on Wednesday began drafting reservists aged 18 to 60 into its armed forces as the country prepares for a possible invasion by Russia.Those conscripts would serve a maximum period of one year, Reuters noted.On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ruled out a general mobilization in addition to announcing that he would introduce the conscription of reservists, according to the news service."There is no need for general...

  • As the stock market struggles, look at these ‘hard-asset’ commodity funds

    You can focus on oil, gold, funds with no annoying K-1 tax forms --- and there's even an indirect way to invest in lithium.

  • Lawmakers urge Biden to ask Congress before sending military to Ukraine

    A group of lawmakers sent a letter to President Biden on Tuesday amid escalating tensions in Ukraine to remind him that he must seek authorization from Congress before sending in troops or launching military attacks.The bipartisan group of 43 lawmakers acknowledged that Biden previously said he would not send troops into Ukraine but noted the decision could change."If the ongoing situation compels you to introduce the brave men and women of our...

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    With runaway inflation and rising oil prices, now is the best time to buy this leading energy giant.

  • Stocks Pare Rise, Bonds Fall on ‘Soft’ Sanctions: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities pared gain Wednesday as investors assessed limited initial Western sanctions against Russia amid the Ukraine standoff. Treasuries extended declines.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateActivision to Delay Next Year’s Planned Call of Duty