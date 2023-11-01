Ukraine tightens restrictions on grain exports

The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the rules for agricultural exporters

Tightening regulations on grain exports, the Cabinet of Ministers has amended the rules governing the export of agricultural products from Ukraine.

The decree was published on Oct. 31, outlining a pilot project for verifying entities within the agro-industrial complex during martial law.

Read also: Poland to build sea terminal for Ukrainian grain exports

The key provisions of the document are centered on entities engaged in the export of various grains and related products, including wheat, rye, barley, oats, corn, soybeans, rapeseed, sunflower seeds, soybean oil, sunflower oil, rapeseed oil, and meal. These entities must be registered in the State Agrarian Register to be eligible for the pilot project.

Read also: Ukrainian export at risk as Ukrzaliznytsia alters border rules without prior notice to businesses

The Agriculture Ministry, along with the State Customs Service and the State Tax Service, have been tasked with ensuring daily electronic information exchange within three business days. This exchange will facilitate data sharing between the State Agrarian Register and the State Tax Service, enabling real-time oversight of registered exporters.

Read also: Zelenskyy discusses Peace Formula, grain exports with South African leader

The ministry will have the ultimate authority to add or remove companies from the registry, with each application to be reviewed in no more than two days.

These changes in regulations signify the government’s commitment to ensuring transparency and compliance with the agreements on food exports Kyiv has previously reached with its European partners.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine