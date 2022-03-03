Ukraine’s top diplomat in Havana: Cuba’s vote at the U.N. ‘gives us cautious hope’

Nora Gámez Torres
·4 min read

The top Ukrainian diplomat in Havana said Cuba’s refusal to join Russia and vote against a United Nations resolution condemning the ongoing invasion of Ukraine is a sign that pressure works and a development that gives him “cautious hope” that the island’s government, a staunch Russian ally, would do more diplomatically to stop the war.

In written answers to questions sent by the Miami Herald, the chief of mission at Ukraine’s embassy in Havana, Oleksandr Kalinchuk, said he believes Cuba’s abstention vote on Wednesday was likely a response to a protest note his government sent to Cuban authorities last weekend.

Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Ministry “expresses its strong protest against the statements of the Government of Cuba in support of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,” the country’s deputy foreign minister, Emine Dzheppar, tweeted in Spanish on Sunday. She said her government called on Cuba “to urge Russia to put an end to this aggression.”

Cuba so far has avoided either condemning or openly supporting the Russian invasion. Its public statements have shifted the blame for the attack onto the United States and have portrayed Russia’s aggression as self-defense. Domestically, Cuban state media have aggressively promoted Russian disinformation and propaganda, relying almost exclusively on RT coverage, and censoring key developments, such as Cuba’s own abstention vote at the U.N.

Kalinchuk declined to comment on the state of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Cuba, but said he was open to discussing the current situation in his country with Cuban authorities.

Here is what he said. His answers have been slightly edited for style and clarity.

- Has the Cuban government responded to your protest note? Could you describe what the note says?

I believe that the position of the Cuban delegation’s vote in the U.N. General Assembly is the Cuban government’s response to our protest. And this response gives us cautious hope.

- Have there been diplomatic contacts with your Cuban counterparts to discuss the Russian invasion?

I have had two meetings at the Cuban Foreign Ministry. However, none of the above-mentioned meetings may be called a discussion. But I would be happy to discuss the current situation with the Cuban side, at any time.

- Do you think Cuba could do more diplomatically to find a solution to the conflict? Are you aware of any diplomatic efforts by the Cuban government in that regard?

I can only guess the insane pressure that Moscow is putting on the Cuban government. However, there is some important point not to forget — diplomacy is not one of the exact sciences, therefore there will always be room for maneuver. And I am glad that the Cuban side is taking this opportunity, as we see from the vote in the U.N. General Assembly.

So, I hope that the Cuban government will go even further and will call on Moscow to withdraw its troops from my homeland, the only right path to reaching peace today.

- Do you have an estimate of how many Cubans live in Ukraine? How many Cubans might be trapped right now in the country? Are you aware of any efforts by the Cuban government to help evacuate those Cubans?

During the Soviet times and up until 2014, we had a significant flow of Cubans entering Ukraine — both students and professionals (especially engineers), and ultimately tourists. Since 2014, no Cuban student has applied for a visa to study in Ukraine. A relatively small number of Cubans live in Ukraine.

- What do you think about Cuban state media coverage of the invasion?

The Cuban media has many “peculiarities,” but we do live in a time when, thanks to the Internet and other means of communication, the truth can no longer be hidden. Videos taken at the scenes of numerous crimes committed by Russian occupants, live broadcasts, testimonies of victims and witnesses: all this information can be found and shared with others. And hundreds of calls and emails of support we keep getting from the Cuban people prove that.

No matter what media we turn to here in Cuba, the answer is always the same — ask permission through the Cuban Foreign Ministry. At the moment, we are working on ways to share our point of view.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Havana, Cuba.
The Embassy of Ukraine in Havana, Cuba.

- I saw a tweet by the Ukrainian embassy in Havana asking Cubans to send their messages of support via email to free the phone line. Can you say a bit more about those messages of support? And in general, how is the local population reacting to the war?

Oh, this is the most enjoyable part of the interview. Cuban people — you are truly wonderful!

During all these hard days, we keep receiving hundreds and thousands of calls and emails, as well as a huge number of texts and WhatsApp messages. We have also received numerous messages of support at the official accounts of the Embassy of Ukraine on Facebook and Twitter.

We are truly touched by receiving calls from ordinary people who want to express their support for the Ukrainian people and condemn Russia’s actions. To be honest, in the beginning, we were quite sure though that the number of calls and messages would decrease day-by-day, but it turned out to be a wrong assumption. It seems that our embassy is gradually becoming a call center.

Recommended Stories

  • Looking for Ukrainian restaurants to support locally? Here’s where you can go.

    Local bakery and coffee shop with ties to Ukraine are sending aid to refugees and you can help.

  • The three European countries who rely on Russia for all their gas

    Almost 40% of Europe's gas comes from Russia.

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Zelensky: If West won't impose no-fly zone, "give me the planes"Russia agreed to open "humanitarian corridors" for fleeing civilians, Ukraine official saysUNICEF: 500,000 children have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion beganU.S. says 90% of Russian forces massed on border have entered UkraineStay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeZelensky: "We are a nation that broke the enemy's plans in a week"Over 1 million refugees hav

  • Russia agreed to open "humanitarian corridors" for fleeing civilians: Ukraine official

    In a second round of peace talks near the Ukraine-Belarus border on Thursday, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed to organize humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee, but made no progress toward ending the war, according to a Ukrainian official.State of play: The talks took place under ominous circumstances. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he'll continue his invasion until Ukraine is "demilitarized." Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky challenged Putin

  • Volunteer fighters arrive in Ukraine. But the untrained should stay home

    A Ukrainian defense official said that they've received more than 3,000 applications for U.S. citizens wanting to fight.

  • France seizes mega-yacht linked to Putin ally

    France seized a mega-yacht linked to an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday as the western world seeks to punish the Kremlin and its allies amid its invasion of Ukraine. The yacht belonging to Igor Sechin, a top Putin ally and head of state oil firm Rosneft, was impounded in accordance with sanctions placed against a number of Russian oligarchs and officials, Bloomberg reported. The yacht, the Amore Vero, arrived in La Ciotat on...

  • Putin tells Russians the brutal and poorly planned war on Ukraine is going 'according to plan'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday that Russia's goals in Ukraine will be "fulfilled."

  • Russian businesses in U.S. face threats, vandalism over invasion

    Some Russian restaurants and businesses in the U.S. are facing threats, harassment and vandalism in the days since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.Driving the news: Russia House Restaurant and Lounge in Washington, D.C. was vandalized twice last weekend, resulting in smashed windows, a broken door and what is believed to be anti-Russian rhetoric posted on the walls, WUSA9 reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"We’re ge

  • US hits Putin allies, press secretary with new sanctions

    The Biden administration on Thursday announced new sanctions against Russian oligarchs and others in President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle as Russian forces continue to pummel Ukraine. The U.S. State Department also announced it was imposing visa bans on 19 Russian oligarchs and dozens of their family members and close associates.

  • Travel, auto stocks decline on soaring oil prices, supply chain concerns

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how stocks in the travel and auto sectors are trading on Thursday.

  • India says Quad meeting with Biden, others on Thursday

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Leaders of the Quad group of countries - the United States, Japan, Australia and India - will hold a previously unannounced online meeting on Thursday, India and Australia said. U.S. President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will take part in the meeting, India and Australia said.

  • Turkey's inflation hits 54%, deepening cost-of-living woes

    Turkey’s annual inflation rate further accelerated in February, official data showed Thursday, marking the biggest jump since 2002 and deepening the squeeze on households that are already struggling to purchase basic goods. The Turkish Statistical Institute said consumer prices rose 54.44% in February compared with a year ago. In Turkey, the highest yearly price increase was in the transportation sector, at 75.75%, while the increase in food prices was 64.47%, according to the data.

  • Zelensky says 'the end of the world has arrived'

    During a press conference on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke, through a translator, about the Russian army’s continuing assault on Ukraine and said it had come there to kill Ukrainians. “The end of the world has arrived,” he said.

  • Powell Says War May Speed China Moves to Insulate Against Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the Ukraine war could have the effect of accelerating China’s moves to develop alternatives to the current dollar-dominated international payments infrastructure.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateUkraine Update: U.S. Sanctions Putin’s Spokesman and TycoonsGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Ru

  • Daily Crunch: Drone service Wing completes 200K commercial deliveries, partners with supermarket chain

    Akin to how it takes nation-states a little time to get sanctions up and running, tech companies don’t roll out responses to geopolitical changes in a moment. Hackers leak Nvidia data: After a cyberattack, Nvidia confirmed to TechCrunch that hackers are leaking its data. “Sensitive data from its networks, including employee credentials and proprietary company information,” we write.

  • Russia-Ukraine war latest: 7 major developments from Wednesday

    The UN deplores Russia's invasion, and Ukraine and Moscow dispute the Russian death toll. Here's what you need to know.

  • Ohio falls from top spot in key economic development report

    Ohio has fallen from its top spot in a key national economic development report, finishing fourth in the country in 2021.

  • US to sanction Russian oligarchs as Putin shows no signs of de-escalating

    ‘I don’t believe this is going to be the last set of oligarchs,’ says Jen Psaki while sanctions will include a US travel banRussia-Ukraine war – latest updates The White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, confirmed the forthcoming sanctions and said the move was meant to put more pressure on Putin by targeting his inner circle of allies. Photograph: Leigh Vogel/UPI/REX/Shutterstock The White House imposed new sanctions on Russian oligarchs and their families on Thursday, as Vladimir Putin showed

  • Ukrainian official pens op-ed for NYT 'from a bunker in the capital,' with Zelensky 'by my side'

    Ukrainian official pens op-ed for NYT 'from a bunker in the capital,' with Zelensky 'by my side'

  • U.N. vote on Ukraine sends "loud and clear" message to Russia

    An overwhelming majority of U.N. member nations voted in favor of a resolution demanding Russia "immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine."