Ukraine’s top general unveils his strategic blueprint — The Economist

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has taken a significant turn, shifting into what Ukrainian military leader ValeriiZaluzhnyi terms as “positional warfare,” a form of combat reminiscent of the trench warfare seen during World War I.

Zaluzhnyi outlined the challenges and risks this new phase poses for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in an op-ed for UK weekly news magazine The Economist on Nov. 1.

Read also: Ukraine had just 40 operational fighter jets in February 2022 — Zaluzhnyi

Positional warfare, as explained by Zaluzhnyi, marks a departure from the previous maneuver warfare strategy, which relied on swift and agile movements. This static and protracted form of combat threatens to favor Russia, potentially allowing them to rebuild their military capabilities.

To counter this threat, Zaluzhnyi urged Ukraine’s foreign allies to provide additional weaponry, with a particular emphasis on strengthening the country’s aviation capabilities. He stressed the critical role of aviation in navigating the challenges of this type of warfare.

Read also: Ukrainian pilots in transition from using simulators to flying real F-16 fighter jets — Ihnat

Enhancing Ukraine’s electronic warfare capabilities is another top priority for Zaluzhnyi. This includes disrupting enemy communication and navigation signals, a crucial measure to counter the threat posed by enemy drones, in which Russia currently maintains an advantage.

Targeting enemy artillery through counter-battery fire is Zaluzhnyi’s third key objective, as the effectiveness of GPS-guided munitions supplied by Western allies has diminished due to Russian advancements in electronic warfare.

The challenge of mine-clearing equipment and minefields extending up to 20 kilometers is addressed as the fourth priority. Zaluzhnyi highlighted the need for modern sensors to detect landmines and smoke-screen systems to conceal the activities of Ukrainian sappers.

The final priority identified by Zaluzhnyi is the expansion of Ukrainian reserves. Currently limited by legislative gaps, Ukraine aims to broaden the categories of citizens subject to mobilization and eliminate draft evasion opportunities.

Read also: Zaluzhnyi won’t be deterred from liberating Crimea – interview

Zaluzhnyi cautioned against underestimating Russia, despite its significant losses in the conflict, stressing that Moscow maintains an advantage in armaments, equipment, and missile technology.

In a separate development, the U.S. weekly news magazine Time recently published an article predicting significant changes in Ukraine’s military strategy ahead of winter.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine