Ukraine’s Top Independent Corruption Fighters Shocked by Trump’s Phone Call—and His Ignorance

KYIV, Ukraine—One of this country’s leading independent anti-corruption fighters says she was shocked at the partial transcript of Donald Trump’s July 25 phone call to the newly elected president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

“It was mind-blowing to read Trump’s requests to do him ‘a favor’ and say he’d have the U.S. attorney general call Zelensky to push the investigation that Trump would benefit from politically,” said Daria Kaleniuk, executive director of Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Action Center, the major watchdog monitoring officials who abuse their authority and steal from the state.

Trump spoke like a mafia don, and Zelenskly probably knew what was coming. Trump’s lawyer Rudolph Giuliani already had been in touch with Zelenky’s people.

The memo of the conversation released Wednesday by the White House, makes it apparent Zelensky was doing all he could to humor the president of the United States. The former star of a TV comedy show in which he played a common man who became an uncommon president, which he then proceeded to become in real life, Zelensky said he’d learned a lot from Trump’s political techniques. He tried out a couple of ironic jokes. And paraphrasing Trump’s campaign pledge he volunteered, “We wanted to drain the swamp here in our country.”

That wasn’t enough to get a clear commitment from Trump to supply the kinds of arms Ukraine needs to fight Russian backed insurgents and covert Russian military units. Trump’s idea of the swamp in Ukraine was very different from the way Zelensky sees it. Indeed, Trump’s only interest was in digging dirt he believed might be found about his future opponent Joe Biden and Biden’s son, Hunter, or even about his past opponent Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Zelensky said he was ready to buy more Javelin anti-tank missiles for Ukraine’s defense. Trump immediately pivoted: “I would like you to do us a favor.” Speaking distractedly, as if someone was pushing notes under his nose, Trump said, “I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike... I guess you have one of your wealthy people... The server, they say Ukraine has it. There are a lot of things that went on, the whole situation.”

As The Daily Beast reported, “Trump is referencing a conspiracy theory pushed by Russian trolls and far-right pundits that imagines the Democratic National Committee fabricating all the evidence in Russia’s 2016 breach of the DNC network.” No doubt Zelensky was confused.

Daria Kaleniuk, one of Ukraine’s most respected independent corruption fighters, says she was “deeply upset” when she saw the partial transcript. She studied financial law in the United States and has looked up to the country as a paradigm of democratic rule. She said she had not thought the situation there was so degraded.

A spokesperson for Attorney General William Barr’s Department of Justice said Wednesday that in fact Barr never followed up. But Trump also plugged for his personal lawyer, former New York mayor Rudolph Giuliani, who appears to be acting as a consigliere at the center of the effort to shift attention to Ukraine and the Democrats, and away from Russia’s well-established efforts to help Trump get elected in 2016. Zelensky said he’d welcome Giuliani in Ukraine, and Giuliani has said publicly many times in recent days that his aim was to uncover incriminating information about the Bidens.

“This scandal is harmful for Ukraine,” said Kaleniuk. “Don’t forget, we are at war with Russia,” she said, suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin must be enjoying the current storm of news over Ukraine.

Among the many cases Kaleniuk has watched over the last five years is that of Burisma, a natural gas company that named then-Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, well known as something of a black sheep, to its board in 2014.

But the transcript made it clear to Kyiv’s anti-corruption experts that Trump really had very little idea what he was talking about.

Zelensky tried in general terms to assure Trump the new administration in Kyiv would be serious about fighting corruption. “Good,” said Trump, “because I heard you had a prosecutor who was very good and he was shut down and that's really unfair. A lot of people are talking about that, the way they shut your very good prosecutor down and you had some very bad people involved. … There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that …”