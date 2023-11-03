Ukraine’s top security chief warns of Telegram’s high security risks

Oleksiy Danilov, the Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, has voiced his apprehension about the security vulnerabilities of Telegram, labeling it a “highly dangerous and vulnerable messaging application.”

In an interview with Liga.net on Nov. 2, Danilov also addressed the possibility of Ukraine taking measures to restrict or block Telegram.

“If we receive the necessary documentation from the relevant authorities empowered to make such decisions, rest assured that we will take action,” said Danilov, hinting at potential regulatory steps.

He disclosed that he refrains from using Telegram due to concerns about anonymous interactions and a preference for transparency in online communication.

Danilov also characterized Telegram as a platform that enables “influence operations” for financial gain.

