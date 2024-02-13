Ukraine’s top spy Budanov walks alongside soldiers in high-risk operations, confirm his troops

Whenever the head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR), Kyrylo Budanov, joins reconnaissance officers on operations, it’s stressful due to the inherent risks, stated a soldier with the call sign Tymur, head of the HUR special forces unit, in an interview with NV’s sister publication Ukrainska Pravda on Feb. 13.

“For us, it is the maximum stress,” said Tymur.

“We make every effort to prevent Kyrylo Oleksiyovych’s physical presence in our vicinity due to the high risks involved.”

Budanov is nonetheless a “combat commander,” and he wants to be nearby during operations.

“That’s why there were several operations where Kyrylo Oleksiyovych was walking alongside us,” he said.

When pressed for details on the nature of these operations, Tymur responded, “I can’t specify for security reasons. It involved both land and water.”

The commander of the Kraken special forces unit with the call sign Vito said that Kyrylo Budanov personally participated in a special operation to liberate the village of Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast in late April 2022.

Additionally, Budanov successfully compelled 19 Russians to surrender via radio communication.

