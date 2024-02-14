Ukraine on track to meet grain export goals despite Russian attacks – UK Foreign Secretary

Amid Russian assaults on its ports and infrastructure, Ukraine is on track to meet its 2023 grain export goals, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said in a statement to Reuters on Feb. 13.

Ukraine could hit its export targets for the 2023-24 harvest by May if it maintains its current pace of shipping 6 million tons of grain per month via land and sea.

“Despite repeated Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports and infrastructure, Ukraine has succeeded in pushing back much of the Russian navy from Crimea, securing a globally important export route in the Black Sea,” Cameron said, hailing the export forecast as “great news” for Ukraine.

“We strongly support Ukraine’s right to export its goods and will work with all our international partners to support freedom of commercial shipping in the Black Sea. Russia must respect Ukraine’s right to export its goods,” Cameron emphasized.

The UK intends to employ military intelligence to monitor Russian activities in the Black Sea, aiming to deter any assaults on civilian vessels transporting grain.

Previous reports indicated that on Aug. 10, 2023, the Ukrainian Navy announced new temporary routes for civilian vessels to and from Black Sea ports following the discontinuation of a grain agreement involving the UN, Turkey, and Russia in July.

UK intelligence on Oct. 5 cautioned that Russia might target civilian ships transporting Ukrainian grain by deploying sea mines near Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. The Ukrainian government confirmed on Oct. 26 that the temporary corridor for civilian vessels to and from the ports of Greater Odesa remains functional, refuting any claims of its suspension.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine