Ukraine troops 'storm Russia posts near Bakhmut'

STORY: The body camera footage showed a mechanized assault operation involving armored vehicles.

The 3rd Assault Brigade wrote on Telegram that it undertook "coordinated work of M113 storm troops, 60 mm mortars, tanks and aerial reconnaissance. The result: they pushed back the Russians for a kilometer."

Ukraine advanced from 200 to 1,100 meters on parts of the front around the devastated eastern city of Bakhmut in the last 24 hours, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Wednesday (June 7).

"Our troops have switched from being on the defensive to being on the offensive in the direction of Bakhmut," she said on Telegram.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the situation on the battlefield.